Johannesburg Gets Ready for 2nd IoT Forum Africa

JOHANNESBURG, February 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The second edition of what has been billed as Africa's leading Internet of Things (IoT) event, Internet of Things Forum Africa 2018 (IOTFA2018) is set to tackle transformational IoT trends and explore the benefits of IoT in a number of key industries. Theconference, organized by IT News Africa, will host over 500 delegates and 30 speakers on 14 and 15 March 2018 at Gallagher Convention Centre in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Themed "Powering a new era of operational transformation," IoT Forum Africawill feature industry tracks with speakers discussing the potential impact of IoT in manufacturing, energy, finance, transportation, retail, security, mining and in government. During these sessions, there will be in-depth discussions on growth opportunities with insights on IoT disruption and innovation in the public and private sectors.

Key topics:

Why most IoT projects fail

fail IOT strategies to unlock true business value

The Smart Citizen's role in creating a Smart City

IoT for public safety and improved quality of life

and improved quality of life Realizing positive outcomes and digital transformation with IoT

with IoT IoT and Blockchain Convergence- benefits and challenges

Convergence- benefits and challenges The Security of Things in a Connected World

in a Connected World How AI drives IoT to the next level

drives IoT to the next level Human-computer Interaction perspectives on IoT

Interaction perspectives on IoT IoT data analytics for intelligent decision making

Confirmed Speakers include:

Aki Anastasiou, Host of Technobyte on Radio 702 (conference host)

Host of Technobyte on Radio 702 (conference host) Reshaad Sha , CEO, SqwidNet

, CEO, SqwidNet Dr. Rado Kotorov , VP & CIO at Information Builders (international)

, VP & CIO at Information Builders (international) Yolisa Kani, Public Policy Head SA: Uber

Public Policy Head SA: Uber Abdul Baba, Group IT Director at TBWA Africa

Group IT Director at TBWA Africa Xolani Hadebe, IT Director and CIO at University of Pretoria

IT Director and CIO at University of Dr Gaurav Pradhan, CIO at Time Tunnel Consulting

CIO at Time Tunnel Consulting Luyanda Ndlovu, CIO at Department of Public Service and Administration

CIO at Department of Public Service and Administration George Kalebaila, Director, Telecoms & IoT - Africa at IDC

Director, Telecoms & IoT - at IDC Liza (Richard) Tillman, Head of IT Operations at Sanlam

Head of IT Operations at Sanlam Dr. Ricky Swanepoel, Chief Technologist atEskom

Chief Technologist atEskom Ian Keller, Group CISO at Discovery Limited

Group CISO at Discovery Limited Vimbai Muzofa, Head: Interbank & RTGS at Standard Bank Group

Head: Interbank & RTGS at Standard Bank Group Ndukwe Anagha, Head of IT, Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers Nigeria

Kabo Botlhole, Head of IT, Minerals Development Company Botswana

Dawid Breet, Head of IoT at Deloitte Africa

Who will you meet at IoTFA2018?

These are just some of the organizations that will be represented at IOTFA2018:

SqwidNet, Deloitte, Minerals Development Company Botswana, Gauteng Provincial Government, RS Components, Eskom, Babcock International Group, Information Technology Association, NEPAD, Stanbic IBTC, Darktrace, Standard Bank, Bowmans, Barloworld, Sanlam, IDC, Department of Public Service and Administration, Information Builders, SAP, Dimension Data, Altech, Altair, Accenture, Unilever, Discovery amongst others.

For more information about this conference visit www.iotforumafrica.com

About IT News Africa:

IT News Africa is a dynamic media company that specialises in publishing, events as well as marketing and advertising solutions for the information age. IT News Africa has a global publishing network and international client base, which it services from offices in Johannesburg.

