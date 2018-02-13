Johannesburg Gets Ready for 2nd IoT Forum Africa

JOHANNESBURG, February 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The second edition of what has been billed as Africa's leading Internet of Things (IoT) event, Internet of Things Forum Africa 2018 (IOTFA2018) is set to tackle transformational IoT trends and explore the benefits of IoT in a number of key industries. Theconference, organized by IT News Africa, will host over 500 delegates and 30 speakers on 14 and 15 March 2018 at Gallagher Convention Centre in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Themed "Powering a new era of operational transformation," IoT Forum Africawill feature industry tracks with speakers discussing the potential impact of IoT in manufacturing, energy, finance, transportation, retail, security, mining and in government. During these sessions, there will be in-depth discussions on growth opportunities with insights on IoT disruption and innovation in the public and private sectors.
Key topics:
- Why most IoT projects fail
- IOT strategies to unlock true business value
- The Smart Citizen's role in creating a Smart City
- IoT for public safety and improved quality of life
- Realizing positive outcomes and digital transformation with IoT
- IoT and Blockchain Convergence- benefits and challenges
- The Security of Things in a Connected World
- How AI drives IoT to the next level
- Human-computer Interaction perspectives on IoT
- IoT data analytics for intelligent decision making
Confirmed Speakers include:
- AkiAnastasiou,Host of Technobyte on Radio 702 (conference host)
- Reshaad Sha, CEO, SqwidNet
- Dr. Rado Kotorov, VP & CIO at Information Builders (international)
- YolisaKani,Public Policy Head SA: Uber
- AbdulBaba,Group IT Director at TBWA Africa
- XolaniHadebe,IT Director and CIO at University of Pretoria
- Dr GauravPradhan,CIO at Time Tunnel Consulting
- LuyandaNdlovu,CIO at Department of Public Service and Administration
- GeorgeKalebaila,Director, Telecoms & IoT - Africa at IDC
- Liza (Richard)Tillman,Head of IT Operations at Sanlam
- Dr. RickySwanepoel,Chief Technologist atEskom
- IanKeller,Group CISO at Discovery Limited
- VimbaiMuzofa,Head: Interbank & RTGS at Standard Bank Group
- Ndukwe Anagha, Head of IT, Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers Nigeria
- Kabo Botlhole, Head of IT, Minerals Development Company Botswana
- Dawid Breet, Head of IoT at Deloitte Africa
Who will you meet at IoTFA2018?
These are just some of the organizations that will be represented at IOTFA2018:
SqwidNet, Deloitte, Minerals Development Company Botswana, Gauteng Provincial Government, RS Components, Eskom, Babcock International Group, Information Technology Association, NEPAD, Stanbic IBTC, Darktrace, Standard Bank, Bowmans, Barloworld, Sanlam, IDC, Department of Public Service and Administration, Information Builders, SAP, Dimension Data, Altech, Altair, Accenture, Unilever, Discovery amongst others.
For more information about this conference visit www.iotforumafrica.com
About IT News Africa:
IT News Africa is a dynamic media company that specialises in publishing, events as well as marketing and advertising solutions for the information age. IT News Africa has a global publishing network and international client base, which it services from offices in Johannesburg.
Media Contact:
Philani Moyo
+27-110-260-982
philani@itnewsafrica.com