Nets A/S: Notice of compulsory acquisition of remaining shares in Nets A/S

Company announcement

No. 10/2018

Notice of compulsory acquisition of remaining shares in Nets A/S

With reference to company announcement dated 5 February 2018 (no. 4/2018) regarding delisting of Nets A/S from Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S and compulsory acquisition of minority shareholders in Nets A/S by Evergood 5 AS, Evergood 5 AS has today announced the initiation of a compulsory acquisition of the shares in Nets A/S held by the remaining minority shareholders pursuant to Sections 70-72 of the Danish Companies Act.

Attached please find the notice on compulsory acquisition in both Danish and English.

For media enquiries:

Pia Stoklund, Head of Communications at +45 29 48 26 46 or pstok@nets.eu (mailto:pstok@nets.eu)

For investor enquiries:

Lars Østmoe, Head of M&A and IR at +47 91 34 71 77 or lostm@nets.eu (mailto:lostm@nets.eu)



Information on Nets

Nets is a leading provider of digital payment services and related technology solutions across the Nordic region. Nets sits at the centre of the digital payments ecosystem and operates a deeply entrenched network, which connects merchants, corporate customers, financial institutions and consumers enabling them to make and receive payments as well as, increasingly, utilise value-added services to help them improve their respective activities.

Attachments

Meddelelse om tvangsindløsning til aktionærerne i Nets A/S

Notice on compulsory acquisition to the shareholders of Nets A/S

Notice on compulsory acquisition to the shareholders of Nets (http://hugin.info/173023/R/2168347/834877.pdf)

Meddelelse om tvangsindløsning til aktionærerne i Nets (http://hugin.info/173023/R/2168347/834878.pdf)



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Nets A/S via Globenewswire

