Nets A/S: Notice of compulsory acquisition of remaining shares in Nets A/S

Company announcement
No. 10/2018
Notice of compulsory acquisition of remaining shares in Nets A/S
With reference to company announcement dated 5 February 2018 (no. 4/2018) regarding delisting of Nets A/S from Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S and compulsory acquisition of minority shareholders in Nets A/S by Evergood 5 AS, Evergood 5 AS has today announced the initiation of a compulsory acquisition of the shares in Nets A/S held by the remaining minority shareholders pursuant to Sections 70-72 of the Danish Companies Act.
Attached please find the notice on compulsory acquisition in both Danish and English.
For media enquiries:
Pia Stoklund, Head of Communications at +45 29 48 26 46 or pstok@nets.eu (mailto:pstok@nets.eu)
For investor enquiries:
Lars Østmoe, Head of M&A and IR at +47 91 34 71 77 or lostm@nets.eu (mailto:lostm@nets.eu)
Information on Nets
Nets is a leading provider of digital payment services and related technology solutions across the Nordic region. Nets sits at the centre of the digital payments ecosystem and operates a deeply entrenched network, which connects merchants, corporate customers, financial institutions and consumers enabling them to make and receive payments as well as, increasingly, utilise value-added services to help them improve their respective activities.
Attachments
Meddelelse om tvangsindløsning til aktionærerne i Nets A/S
Notice on compulsory acquisition to the shareholders of Nets A/S
Meddelelse om tvangsindløsning til aktionærerne i Nets (http://hugin.info/173023/R/2168347/834878.pdf)
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Nets A/S via Globenewswire