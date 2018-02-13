Language, intellectual property support services and localisation provider RWS Holdings said on Tuesday that first-quarter trading has been in line with expectations. In a statement ahead of its annual general meeting, the company said the year to the end of September 2017 saw the fourteenth consecutive year of growth in group sales, underlying profits and dividends since flotation in 2003. Chairman Andrew Bode was due to say: "The group has performed in line with the board's expectations in the ...

