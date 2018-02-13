sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 13.02.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 579 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,102 Euro		-0,013
-11,30 %
WKN: 913531 ISIN: GB0004300496 Ticker-Symbol: RTZ 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PAN AFRICAN RESOURCES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
PAN AFRICAN RESOURCES PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,11
0,112
13:12
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
PAN AFRICAN RESOURCES PLC
PAN AFRICAN RESOURCES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
PAN AFRICAN RESOURCES PLC0,102-11,30 %