US-focussed oil and gas exploration and production company Magnolia Petroleum updated the market on Tuesday, on the ongoing investment of the first $0.5m tranche of capital it has received as part of its exclusive $18.5m capital management agreement with Western Energy Development. The AIM-traded firm said that under the terms of the agreement with WED, it was investing each $0.5m tranche of capital into oil and gas properties in Oklahoma that qualify under the US Immigrant Investor Programme, ...

