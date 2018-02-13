Cyber Warfare Market Worth $91.75 Billion by 2025 | CAGR: 18.5%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, February 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The global cyber warfare market is expected to reach USD 91.75 billion by 2025, according to a new study by Grand View Research, Inc. The increasing number of cyber-attacks are emerging as a significant threat across the globe. The dependence of organizations on information technology and the valuable & sensitive nature of digitally-stored data have raised the stake for cyber attackers whose primary motive is to disrupt economic growth and gain technological advantages by stealing intellectual properties of national defense forces. Increased concern towards catastrophic nature of cyber warfare and national security are factors anticipated to drive the market over the forecast period.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160524/371361LOGO )



Cyberspace disruption capabilities have outstripped nation's focus on terrorism. The increasing cyber-attacks such as abusing digital infrastructure and network infiltration within industries and defense sector have led the government to focus more on cyberspace vulnerabilities. The growing digitization in different nations is leading to increase in data and security breaches, resulting in cyber-crime. In light of the growing cyber incidence, increased cybersecurity spending is proposed, and warfare units are established by the governments aimed to protect nation's sensitive information and deter potential of the cyber threat. Moreover, governments have developed more sophisticated cyber military capabilities to mitigate the emerging threats.

Increasing application of cyber warfare system within the corporate sector can be attributed to growing number of security threats amid defense contractor companies. The data breaches have compromised sensitive information such as blueprints, project details and testing results & reports from the companies which are the important factor for national security. The increasing breaches are impelling many organizations to make investments in security enforcement and detection tools. Moreover, to deter cyber espionage, monitor, and subvert other nations' defense systems by infiltrating defense contractor system, application of cyber warfare system in the corporate sector is anticipated to drive market growth.

Browse full research report with TOC on "Cyber Warfare Market Size & Trend Analysis Report By Application (Defense, Government, Aerospace, Homeland, Corporate), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2014 - 2025" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/cyber-warfare-market

Further Key Findings From the Report Suggest:

The defense application segment is estimated retain its dominance in the market and is projected to reach USD 27.94 billion by 2025.

by 2025. The government application segment is anticipated to register a healthy CAGR of 19.1% over the forecast period.

The corporate application segment is anticipated to witness a high CAGR of 19.8% over the forecast period.

North America was valued at USD 8.22 billion in 2016 and is expected to hold a dominant share in the market by 2025. The region was followed by Europe which held a market share of 25.44% in 2016 of the overall market share.

was valued at in 2016 and is expected to hold a dominant share in the market by 2025. The region was followed by which held a market share of 25.44% in 2016 of the overall market share. Asia Pacific region is anticipated to be the fastest growing region for the cyber warfare market, growing at of CAGR of 21.1% over the forecast period.

region is anticipated to be the fastest growing region for the cyber warfare market, growing at of CAGR of 21.1% over the forecast period. The key players in cyber warfare market include BAE System Plc, Boeing, General Dynamic Corporation, Lockheed Martin Corporation, and Raytheon Company, among others.

Browse related reports by Grand View Research:

SMB Integrated Security Appliances Market - The global SMB integrated security appliances market is expected to witness an exponential growth over the forecast period driven by the technological advancement and rising use of IT services.

Identity And Access Management Market- The global identity and access management market size was estimated at USD 8.92 billion in 2014. Increasing demand for cloud-native architecture and better network capabilities are expected to drive demand across enterprises.

Homeland Security Market - The homeland security market size was USD 279.64 billion in 2015.The increase in demand for safety equipment and solutions across several industries.

Managed Security Services Market - The global managed security services market size was valued at USD 17.65 billion in 2015. Increasing regulatory compliances such as Cybersecurity Act of 2015.

Grand View Research has segmented the global cyber warfare market on the basis of application and region:

Cyber Warfare Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2014 - 2025) Government Aerospace Homeland Corporate Others

Cyber Warfare Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2014 - 2025) North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany UK Asia Pacific China Japan India Australia Latin America Brazil Middle East & Africa



Read Our Blog By Grand View Research: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/blogs/technology

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, Inc. is a U.S. based market research and consulting company, registered in the State of California and headquartered in San Francisco. Thecompany provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. To help clients make informed business decisions, we offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a range of industries, from technology to chemicals, materials and healthcare.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc

Phone: +1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com



Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com