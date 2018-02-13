sprite-preloader
Dienstag, 13.02.2018

13.02.2018 | 11:27
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Chelverton Small Companies Dividend Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire
London, February 13

Chelverton Small Companies Dividend Trust PLC
The Company announces:
Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 09/02/2018) of £62.68m
Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 09/02/2018) of £49.86m
The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 09/02/2018 was:
Number of shares in issue:
Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including unaudited current period revenue*244.6p20382828
Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue*239.95p
Ordinary share price235.50p
Premium / (Discount) to NAV(3.72)%
Ordinary shares have an undated life
ZDP share100.34p12780083
ZDP share price106.50p
Premium to NAV6.13%
ZDP shares are held in a subsidiary and have a redemption date of 30/04/2025
*Current period revenue covers the period 01/05/2017 to 09/02/2018
Name of company% of portfolio
1Diversified Gas & Oil Plc Ordinary 1p2.68
2DiscoverIE Group Plc GBp 52.40
3StatPro Group Plc Ordinary 1p2.28
4De La Rue Plc Ordinary 44.868p2.04
5Belvoir Lettings Plc Ordinary2.00
6Marston's Plc Ordinary 7.375p1.98
7Alumasc Group (The) Plc Ordinary 12.5p1.96
8Randall & Quilter Investment GBp21.92
9McColl's Retail Group Plc Ordinary 0.1p1.90
10Jarvis Securities Plc Ordinary 1p1.89
11Amino Technologies Plc GBp 11.88
12Dairy Crest Group Plc Ordinary 25p1.83
13Curtis Banks Group Plc GBp0.51.75
14Mucklow (A&J) Group Plc REIT 25p1.74
15Kier Group PLC Ordinary 1p1.72
16Shoe Zone (Holdings) Limited Ordinary 1p1.67
17Numis Corporation Plc Ordinary 5p1.64
18Galliford Try Plc Ordinary 50p1.63
19Ramsdens Holdings Plc Ordinary1.60
20Severfield Plc Ordinary 2.5p1.56

© 2018 PR Newswire