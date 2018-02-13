Chelverton Small Companies Dividend Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire
London, February 13
|Chelverton Small Companies Dividend Trust PLC
|The Company announces:
|Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 09/02/2018) of £62.68m
|Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 09/02/2018) of £49.86m
|The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 09/02/2018 was:
|Number of shares in issue:
|Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including unaudited current period revenue*
|244.6p
|20382828
|Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue*
|239.95p
|Ordinary share price
|235.50p
|Premium / (Discount) to NAV
|(3.72)%
|Ordinary shares have an undated life
|ZDP share
|100.34p
|12780083
|ZDP share price
|106.50p
|Premium to NAV
|6.13%
|ZDP shares are held in a subsidiary and have a redemption date of 30/04/2025
|*Current period revenue covers the period 01/05/2017 to 09/02/2018
|Name of company
|% of portfolio
|1
|Diversified Gas & Oil Plc Ordinary 1p
|2.68
|2
|DiscoverIE Group Plc GBp 5
|2.40
|3
|StatPro Group Plc Ordinary 1p
|2.28
|4
|De La Rue Plc Ordinary 44.868p
|2.04
|5
|Belvoir Lettings Plc Ordinary
|2.00
|6
|Marston's Plc Ordinary 7.375p
|1.98
|7
|Alumasc Group (The) Plc Ordinary 12.5p
|1.96
|8
|Randall & Quilter Investment GBp2
|1.92
|9
|McColl's Retail Group Plc Ordinary 0.1p
|1.90
|10
|Jarvis Securities Plc Ordinary 1p
|1.89
|11
|Amino Technologies Plc GBp 1
|1.88
|12
|Dairy Crest Group Plc Ordinary 25p
|1.83
|13
|Curtis Banks Group Plc GBp0.5
|1.75
|14
|Mucklow (A&J) Group Plc REIT 25p
|1.74
|15
|Kier Group PLC Ordinary 1p
|1.72
|16
|Shoe Zone (Holdings) Limited Ordinary 1p
|1.67
|17
|Numis Corporation Plc Ordinary 5p
|1.64
|18
|Galliford Try Plc Ordinary 50p
|1.63
|19
|Ramsdens Holdings Plc Ordinary
|1.60
|20
|Severfield Plc Ordinary 2.5p
|1.56