A team of scientists from the U.S. University of Rochester has developed a compound which it says could double the effectiveness of redox flow batteries, and 'transform the energy storage landscape'.As storage grows into an ever more important part of the energy system, redox flow batteries are often touted as a technology that could rival lithium-ion applications in the large-scale sector. Finding affordable chemicals that can carry sufficient charge for long periods without degrading, however, remains a barrier to the technology's widespread adoption - although some commercial projects utilizing ...

