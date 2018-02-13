OANDA introduces spreads from 0.5 on key indices

NEW YORK, Feb. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- A global leader in online multi-asset trading services, OANDA has introduced a new pricing model for several key indices that enables clients to access spreads as low as 0.5 when they trade the Australia 200, UK 100, Germany 30, US NAS 100 and the US Wall St 30. Designed to reduce the cost of trading indices, the new tighter spreads are available to any client trading on the OANDA V20 platform during local market hours. Clients who are currently trading on OANDA's legacy platform should open a V20 sub account in order to access the tighter spreads:

Index Spreads as low as during cash hours Trading hours in local market time Australia 200 0.8 Monday to Friday 17:10 - 7:00, 9:50 to 16:30 (daylight savings time) 17:10 - 8:00, 9:50 -16:30 rest of the year Germany 30 0.9 Monday to Friday 08:00 - 22:00 US Wall St 30 1.6 Sunday to Friday 18:00 - 17:00 trading halt 16:15 - 16:30 UK 100 0.8 Monday to Friday 01:00 - 21:00 US NAS 100 0.5 Sunday to Friday 18:00 - 17:00 trading halt 16:15 - 16:30

"At OANDA, we take pride in helping our clients become successful self-directed traders, whether through enhancements to our institutional-grade trading platform, cutting-edge trading tools, advanced charting solutions or award-winning educational material. Over the course of our 23-year history, we've worked hard to meet the needs of our clients, who have increasingly expressed an interest in tighter spreads on indices. As a result, we've moved to offer tighter spreads during cash hours, which will enable clients to reduce the cost of trading on our V20 platform while continuing to benefit from our fully-automated execution and transparent pricing," said Vatsa Narasimha, President and Chief Executive Officer, OANDA Global Corporation.

Trading hours are based on when the underlying futures markets are open. OANDA CFDs are not available for trading during holidays in which reference markets are closed. Indices and CFD products are not available to residents of Japan and the United States of America or its territories.

