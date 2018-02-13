Unveils Eggplant AI 2.0 delivering intelligent test automation with enhanced bug hunting capabilities, improving the user experience

Testplant, the global leader in digital automation intelligence, today announced the availability of the latest version of its pioneering Eggplant AI product. Eggplant AI 2.0 uses AI, machine learning, and analytics to intelligently navigate applications, predict where quality issues are most likely to occur, and correlate data to help product teams quickly identify and resolve issues.

Comprehensively testing an app is an impossibly large task. There are an infinite number of ways a user can navigate through any application, which is why test teams cover less than one percent of the possible user journeys in their testing, and why all apps have defects. Until now, test teams had to estimate where issues were most likely to be and then manually create automated test scripts to test those user journeys.

Eggplant AI 2.0 solves this problem with enhanced bug-hunting capabilities: machine learning algorithms that identify the patterns of where defects are most likely to occur in the application or software, and then auto-generate the tests for these user journeys. This significantly increases the effectiveness and efficiency of testing, delivering real improvements to the app that users notice.

Test teams also have specific 'smoke test' user journeys that they always need to test, regardless of how likely they are to find defects. Eggplant AI 2.0 enables testers to quickly and easily define these 'directed' tests that must be executed, as well as combine both manually defined regression tests and advanced, intelligent, AI-based tests.

Eggplant AI 2.0 is part of the Digital Automation Intelligence Suite that includes Eggplant Manager to orchestrate test execution, Eggplant Automation Cloud to manage hosted test devices, and Eggplant Integrations to integrate with the rest of your CI/DevOps infrastructure.

Quotes and Commentary

"In a digital world, rapid time to market and delighting customers are the keys to success. Only companies that embrace intelligent test automation for software and apps will be able to keep pace with customer demands. Eggplant AI 2.0 is a huge leap forward in the evolution of test automation. It uses AI and neural networks in a meaningful way to auto-generate tests and focus test execution on the user journeys most likely to find defects and help improve the user experience. This is the future of testing and is the only way software and app vendors are going to keep up with the demands of users and the pace of DevOps."

Antony Edwards, CTO, Testplant

Additional Resources

Download the Digital Automation Intelligence Guide

Click here for more information on Eggplant AI and Digital Automation Intelligence

About Testplant

Testplant provides user-centric, digital automation intelligence solutions that enhance the quality and performance of the digital experience. Only Testplant enables organizations to test, monitor, analyze and report on the quality and responsiveness of software applications across different interfaces, platforms, browsers, and devices, including mobile, IoT, desktop, and mainframe. Learn more at www.testplant.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180213005475/en/

Contacts:

Testplant US PR contact:

Claire Rowberry, +1 617-785-5571

claire.rowberry@testplant.com