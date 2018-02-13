4G chipmakerSequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS) today announced financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2017.

Fourth Quarter 2017 Highlights:

Revenue: Revenue was $11.3 million, flat compared to the third quarter of 2017 and a decrease of 18.9% compared to the fourth quarter of 2016, reflecting decreases in both product and other revenue. Full-year revenue increased 5.9% to $48.3 million in 2017 from $45.6 million in 2016.

Gross margin: Gross margin was 41.7% compared to 44.3% in the third quarter of 2017 and compared to 38.2% in the fourth quarter of 2016, reflecting primarily an increase in the proportion of module sales in the revenue mix in the fourth quarter of 2017 compared to the prior quarter and an increase in the proportion of other revenue in the revenue mix compared to the same quarter in the prior year. Full-year gross margin remained flat at 43.8% in 2017 and in 2016.

Operating loss: Operating loss was $5.6 million compared to an operating loss of $5.6 million in the third quarter of 2017 and an operating loss of $4.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2016. Full year operating loss for 2017 was $19.5 million compared to an operating loss of $19.7 million for 2016.

Net loss: Net loss was $7.6 million, or ($0.10) per diluted share/ADS, compared to a net loss of $6.9 million, or ($0.09) per diluted share/ADS, in the third quarter of 2017 and a net loss of $5.4 million, or ($0.07) per diluted share/ADS, in the fourth quarter of 2016. Full year net loss for 2017 was $26.2 million, or ($0.34) per diluted share/ADS, compared to a net loss of $24.8 million, or ($0.39) per diluted share/ADS, for 2016.

Non-IFRS Net loss: Excluding the non-cash items of stock-based compensation, the non-cash impact of convertible debt amendments and effective interest adjustments related to the convertible debt and other financings, non-IFRS net loss was $5.9 million, or ($0.07) per diluted share/ADS, compared to a non-IFRS net loss of $5.9 million, or ($0.07) per diluted share/ADS in the third quarter of 2017, and a non-IFRS net loss of $4.2 million, or ($0.06) per diluted share/ADS, in the fourth quarter of 2016. Full year non-IFRS net loss for 2017 was $21.4 million, or ($0.28) per diluted share/ADS, compared to a full year non-IFRS net loss of $19.9 million, or ($0.31) per diluted share/ADS in 2016.

Cash: Cash, cash equivalents and short-term deposit at December 31, 2017 totaled $3.3 million compared to $13.3 million at September 30, 2017. The cash balance does not reflect the $20.9 million of net proceeds from the January 2018 public offering.

Key Metrics In millions of US$ except percentages, shares and per share amounts Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q4 2016 Full year

2017 Full year

2016 Revenue $11.3 $11.3 $14.0 $48.3 $45.6 Gross profit 4.7 41.7 5.0 44.3 5.3 38.2 21.1 43.8 20.0 43.8 Operating loss (5.6 (49.7 (5.6 (49.2 (4.9 (34.9 (19.5 (40.5 (19.7 (43.3 Net loss (7.6 (67.6 (6.9 (61.2 (5.4 (38.5 (26.2 (54.2 (24.8 (54.4 Diluted EPS ($0.10 ($0.09 ($0.07 ($0.34 ($0.39 Weighted average number of diluted shares/ADS 79,844,151 79,774,103 74,501,387 77,668,404 63,805,442 Cash flow from (used in) operations (9.3 (5.3 (5.7 (28.9 (15.6 Cash, cash equivalents and short-term deposit at quarter-end 3.3 13.3 20.5 3.3 20.5 Additional information on non-cash items: - Stock-based compensation included in operating result 0.7 0.3 0.5 1.6 1.1 - Non-cash impact of Convertible debt amendments 0.3 0.3 - Change in the fair value of convertible debt embedded derivative 1.6 - Non-cash interest on convertible debt and other financing 0.7 0.8 0.7 2.8 2.2 Non-IFRS diluted EPS (excludes stock-based compensation, impact of convertible debt amendments and effective interest adjustments related to the convertible and other debt and embedded derivative, and the non-cash impact of revaluation of interest-free government loan) ($0.07 ($0.07 ($0.06 ($0.28 ($0.31 Percentage of revenue

"We are very pleased with the ramp in our IoT business during 2017," said Georges Karam, Sequans' CEO. "IoT revenue grew more than 40% from 2016, mainly from the initial ramp in Cat 1 revenue. We expect strong acceleration of IoT growth in 2018, based on a full year of Cat 1 revenue from both the United States and Japan, as well as the initial Cat M1/NB1 ramp from U.S. design wins already in hand. We expect gradual improvement in our broadband business beginning in the second quarter. We are seeing exciting opportunities for new products and potential new customers and applications, which also contribute to our confidence in the long-term performance of all our markets."

Q1 2018 Outlook

The following statements are based on management's current assumptions and expectations. These statements are forward-looking and actual results may differ materially. Sequans undertakes no obligation to update these statements.

Sequans expects revenue for the first quarter of 2018 to be in the range of $10.5 to $12 million, reflecting seasonal weakness in the first quarter, with non-IFRS gross margin above 40%. Based on this revenue range and expected gross margin, non-IFRS net loss per diluted share/ADS is expected to be between ($0.07) and ($0.08) for the first quarter of 2018, based on approximately 94.4 million weighted average number of diluted shares/ADSs. Non-IFRS EPS guidance excludes the impact of stock based compensation, the non-cash fair-value and effective interest adjustments related to the convertible debt and other financings, and any other relevant non-cash or non-recurring expenses.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains projections and other forward-looking statements regarding future events or our future financial performance. All statements other than present and historical facts and conditions contained in this release, including any statements regarding our future results of operations and financial positions, business strategy, anticipation for IoT and broadband sales, plans and our objectives for future operations and potential strategic partnerships, are forward-looking statements (within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended). These statements are only predictions and reflect our current beliefs and expectations with respect to future events and are based on assumptions and subject to risk and uncertainties and subject to change at any time. We operate in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risks emerge from time to time. Given these risks and uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Actual events or results may differ materially from those contained in the projections or forward-looking statements. Some of the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained herein include, without limitation: (i) the contraction or lack of growth of markets in which we compete and in which our products are sold, (ii) unexpected increases in our expenses, including manufacturing expenses, (iii) our inability to adjust spending quickly enough to offset any unexpected revenue shortfall, (iv) delays or cancellations in spending by our customers, (v) unexpected average selling price reductions, (vi) the significant fluctuation to which our quarterly revenue and operating results are subject due to cyclicality in the wireless communications industry and transitions to new process technologies, (vii) our inability to anticipate the future market demands and future needs of our customers, (viii) our inability to achieve new design wins or for design wins to result in shipments of our products at levels and in the timeframes we currently expect, (ix) our inability to enter into and execute on strategic alliances, (x) the impact of natural disasters on our sourcing operations and supply chain, and (xi) other factors detailed in documents we file from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements in this release are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Use of Non-IFRS/non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our unaudited consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with IFRS, we disclose certain non-IFRS, or non-GAAP, financial measures. These measures exclude non-cash charges relating to stock-based compensation and the non-cash financial income and expense related to the convertible debt and its embedded derivative issued in April 2015 and April 2016. We believe that these measures can be useful to facilitate comparisons among different companies. These non-GAAP measures have limitations in that the non-GAAP measures we use may not be directly comparable to those reported by other companies. We seek to compensate for this limitation by providing a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable IFRS measures in the table attached to this press release. We are not able to provide a non-GAAP reconciliation for forward-looking IFRS estimates for gross margin and net loss per diluted share without unreasonable efforts, because certain adjustments are not known until the end of the period. The impact of these adjustments could be significant to our actual IFRS results.

About Sequans Communications

Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS) is a leading provider of single-mode 4G LTE wireless semiconductor solutions for Internet of Things (IoT) and a wide range of broadband data devices. Founded in 2003, Sequans has developed and delivered seven generations of 4G technology and its chips are certified and shipping in 4G networks around the world. Today, Sequans offers two LTE product lines: StreamliteLTE, optimized for IoT and M2M devices and StreamrichLTE, optimized for feature-rich mobile computing and home and portable router devices. The company is based in Paris, France with additional offices in the United States, United Kingdom, Sweden, Israel, Hong Kong, Singapore, Taiwan, South Korea, and China.

Visit Sequans online at www.sequans.com; www.facebook.com/sequans; www.twitter.com/sequans

Condensed financial tables follow

SEQUANS COMMUNICATIONS S.A. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS Three months ended (in thousands of US$, except share and per share amounts) Dec 31,

2017 Sept 30,

2017 Dec 31,

2016 Revenue : Product revenue 8,685 8,869 11,947 Other revenue 2,632 2,430 2,006 Total revenue 11,317 11,299 13,953 Cost of revenue Cost of product revenue 5,994 5,678 7,879 Cost of other revenue 602 615 740 Total cost of revenue 6,596 6,293 8,619 Gross profit 4,721 5,006 5,334 Operating expenses : Research and development 5,985 6,769 6,327 Sales and marketing 2,203 2,014 2,204 General and administrative 2,159 1,786 1,669 Total operating expenses 10,347 10,569 10,200 Operating loss (5,626 (5,563 (4,866 Financial income (expense): Interest income (expense), net (1,178 (1,202 (1,080 Convertible debt amendments (322 Foreign exchange gain (loss) (439 (90 670 Loss before income taxes (7,565 (6,855 (5,276 Income tax expense (benefit) 81 65 95 Loss (7,646 (6,920 (5,371 Attributable to : Shareholders of the parent (7,646 (6,920 (5,371 Minority interests Basic loss per share ($0.10 ($0.09 ($0.07 Diluted loss per share ($0.10 ($0.09 ($0.07 Weighted average number of shares used for computing: - Basic 79,844,151 79,774,103 74,501,387 - Diluted 79,844,151 79,774,103 74,501,387

SEQUANS COMMUNICATIONS S.A. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS Twelve months ended Dec 31 (in thousands of US$, except share and per share amounts) 2017 2016 Revenue : Product revenue 37,353 34,581 Other revenue 10,910 10,998 Total revenue 48,263 45,579 Cost of revenue Cost of product revenue 24,725 22,574 Cost of other revenue 2,397 3,022 Total cost of revenue 27,122 25,596 Gross profit 21,141 19,983 Operating expenses : Research and development 25,202 26,334 Sales and marketing 8,785 7,126 General and administrative 6,679 6,267 Total operating expenses 40,666 39,727 Operating loss (19,525 (19,744 Financial income (expense): Interest income (expense), net (4,612 (3,686 Other financial expense (83 Convertible debt amendments (322 Change in the fair value of convertible debt embedded derivative (1,583 Foreign exchange gain (loss) (1,401 593 Loss before income taxes (25,860 (24,503 Income tax expense (benefit) 300 284 Loss (26,160 (24,787 Attributable to : Shareholders of the parent (26,160 (24,787 Minority interests Basic loss per share ($0.34 ($0.39 Diluted loss per share ($0.34 ($0.39 Weighted average number of shares used for computing: - Basic 77,668,404 63,805,442 - Diluted 77,668,404 63,805,442

SEQUANS COMMUNICATIONS S.A. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION At Dec 31, At Dec 31, (in thousands of US$) 2017 2016 ASSETS Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 6,993 6,659 Intangible assets 9,561 7,707 Deposits and other receivables 402 332 Available for sale assets 353 310 Total non-current assets 17,309 15,008 Current assets Inventories 7,376 8,693 Trade receivables 20,926 15,285 Prepaid expenses and other receivables 4,214 3,172 Recoverable value added tax 688 470 Research tax credit receivable 3,248 1,902 Short term deposit 347 345 Cash and cash equivalents 2,948 20,202 Total current assets 39,747 50,069 Total assets 57,056 65,077 EQUITY AND LIABILITIES Equity Issued capital, euro 0.02 nominal value, 80,024,707 shares authorized, issued and outstanding at December 31, 2017 (75,030,078 at December 31, 2016) 2,031 1,923 Share premium 204,952 189,029 Other capital reserves 33,313 28,257 Accumulated deficit (235,713 (209,553 Other components of equity (435 (796 Total equity 4,148 8,860 Non-current liabilities Government grant advances, loans and other liabilities 5,030 5,144 Convertible debt and accrued interest 17,063 16,338 Provisions 1,532 1,306 Other Liabilities 52 22 Deferred revenue 1,293 1,940 Total non-current liabilities 24,970 24,750 Current liabilities Trade payables 13,023 18,358 Interest-bearing receivables financing 7,413 7,712 Government grant advances 1,592 601 Other current liabilities 5,138 4,415 Deferred revenue 740 335 Provisions 32 46 Total current liabilities 27,938 31,467 Total equity and liabilities 57,056 65,077

SEQUANS COMMUNICATIONS S.A. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW Twelve months ended Dec 31 (in thousands of US$) 2017 2016 Operating activities Loss before income taxes (25,860 (24,503 Non-cash adjustment to reconcile income before tax to net cash from (used in) operating activities Depreciation and impairment of property, plant and equipment 2,780 3,080 Amortization and impairment of intangible assets 2,795 2,215 Share-based payment expense 1,638 1,122 Increase (decrease) in provisions 165 (240 Financial expense (income) 4,612 3,686 Convertible debt amendments 322 Change in the fair value of convertible debt embedded derivative 1,583 Other financial expenses 83 Foreign exchange loss (gain) 561 (18 Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment 2 Working capital adjustments Decrease (Increase) in trade receivables and other receivables (7,084 705 Decrease (Increase) in inventories 1,317 (4,628 Decrease (Increase) in research tax credit receivable (1,346 963 Increase (Decrease) in trade payables and other liabilities (5,939 2,354 Decrease in deferred revenue (242 (737 Decrease in government grant advances (2,271 (1,030 Income tax paid (333 (226 Net cash flow used in operating activities (28,885 (15,589 Investing activities Purchase of intangible assets and property, plant and equipment (6,163 (5,390 Sale (purchase) of financial assets (113 24 Sale of short-term deposit (2 48 Interest received 60 48 Net cash flow used in investments activities (6,218 (5,270 Financing activities Proceeds from issue of warrants, exercise of stock options/warrants 966 279 Public equity offering proceeds, net of transaction costs paid 14,898 23,569 Proceeds (Repayment of) from interest-bearing receivables financing (299 1,240 Proceeds from interest-bearing research project financing 2,716 1,021 Proceeds from convertible debt, net of transaction cost 6,932 Repayment of government loans (116 Repayment of borrowings and finance lease liabilities (12 Interest paid (327 (251 Net cash flows from financing activities 17,838 32,778 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (17,265 11,919 Net foreign exchange difference 11 (5 Cash and cash equivalent at January 1 20,202 8,288 Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period 2,948 20,202

SEQUANS COMMUNICATIONS S.A. UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF NON-IFRS FINANCIAL RESULTS Three months ended (in thousands of US$, except share and per share amounts) Dec 31,

2017 Sept 30,

2017 Dec 31,

2016 Net IFRS loss as reported (7,646 (6,920 (5,371 Add back Stock-based compensation expense according to IFRS 2 (1) 680 310 459 Non-cash interest on Convertible debt and other financing (2) 706 759 671 Non-cash impact of Convertible debt amendments 322 (5,938 (5,854 (4,241 IFRS basic loss per share as reported ($0.10 ($0.09 ($0.07 Add back Stock-based compensation expense according to IFRS 2 (1) $0.01 $0.01 $0.00 Non-cash interest on Convertible debt and other financing (2) $0.01 $0.01 $0.01 Non-cash impact of Convertible debt amendments $0.01 $0.00 $0.00 Non-IFRS basic loss per share ($0.07 ($0.07 ($0.06 IFRS diluted loss per share ($0.10 ($0.09 ($0.07 Add back Stock-based compensation expense according to IFRS 2 (1) $0.01 $0.01 $0.00 Non-cash interest on Convertible debt and other financing (2) $0.01 $0.01 $0.01 Non-cash impact of Convertible debt amendments $0.01 $0.00 $0.00 Non-IFRS diluted loss per share ($0.07 ($0.07 ($0.06 (1) Included in the IFRS loss as follows: Cost of product revenue 2 Research and development 143 87 192 Sales and marketing 96 55 131 General and administrative 441 166 136 (2) Related to the difference between contractual and effective interests

SEQUANS COMMUNICATIONS S.A. UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF NON-IFRS FINANCIAL RESULTS Twelve months ended Dec 31 (in thousands of US$, except share and per share amounts) 2017 2016 Net IFRS loss as reported (26,160 (24,787 Add back Stock-based compensation expense according to IFRS 2 (1) 1,638 1,122 Change in the fair value of convertible debt embedded derivative 1,583 Non-cash impact of revaluation of interest-free government loan (57 Non-cash impact of Convertible debt amendments 322 Non-cash interest on Convertible debt and other financing (2) 2,818 2,238 (21,382 (19,901 IFRS basic loss per share as reported ($0.34 ($0.39 Add back Stock-based compensation expense according to IFRS 2 (1) $0.03 $0.02 Change in the fair value of convertible debt embedded derivative $0.00 $0.03 Non-cash impact of revaluation of interest-free government loan $0.00 $0.00 Non-cash impact of Convertible debt amendments $0.00 $0.00 Non-cash interest on Convertible debt and other financing (2) $0.03 $0.03 Non-IFRS basic loss per share ($0.28 ($0.31 IFRS diluted loss per share ($0.24 ($0.39 Add back Stock-based compensation expense according to IFRS 2 (1) $0.03 $0.02 Change in the fair value of convertible debt embedded derivative $0.00 $0.03 Non-cash impact of revaluation of interest-free government loan $0.00 $0.00 Non-cash impact of Convertible debt amendments $0.00 $0.00 Non-cash interest on Convertible debt and other financing (2) $0.03 $0.04 Non-IFRS diluted loss per share ($0.28 ($0.31 (1) Included in the IFRS loss as follows: Cost of product revenue 7 11 Research and development 436 475 Sales and marketing 295 236 General and administrative 900 400 (2) Related to the difference between contractual and effective interests

