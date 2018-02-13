Today, Rolls-Royce confirmed that its new motor car will be called Cullinan.

"The name Cullinan has been hiding in plain sight since we revealed it as the project name some years ago," comments Torsten Müller-Ötvös, Chief Executive Officer of Rolls-Royce. "It is the most fitting name for our extraordinary new product. Cullinan is a motor car of such clarity of purpose, such flawless quality and preciousness, and such presence that it recalibrates the scale and possibility of true luxury. Just like the Cullinan Diamond, the largest flawless diamond ever found, it emerges when it is perfect and exists above all others."

The story of how this new Rolls-Royce came to be named Cullinan is itself one of the pursuit of perfection. Like the diamond, the Rolls-Royce Cullinan has undertaken a fascinating journey. From the searing deserts of Africa and the Middle East to the freezing snows of the Arctic Circle; from the grassy glens of the Scottish Highlands to the towering canyons of North America, the designers, engineers, craftspeople and artisans of the House of Rolls-Royce have shaped, tested and polished this unique motor car to eliminate any flaw and make it Effortless, Everywhere.

Inspired by the epic processes, over many millennia, which went into the creation of the Cullinan Diamond, the name embodies the new motor car's promise. Endurance and absolute solidity in the face of the greatest pressures; Rarity and preciousness and the pioneering, adventurous spirit of The Hon. Charles Rolls and the engineering innovation of Sir Henry Royce.

Cullinan is the second Rolls-Royce to sit atop the company's recently announced all-new proprietary aluminium spaceframe 'Architecture of Luxury.' Unique and unequalled in its brilliance, every facet of the Rolls-Royce Cullinan scintillates.

The Cullinan Diamond was extracted from a mine deep in South Africa's Magaliesberg Mountains in 1905, and at 3,106 carats, remains the largest diamond ever discovered. Cleaved into nine stones, cut and polished, the two largest portions of the Cullinan reside in the British Imperial Crown and Sovereign's Sceptre with Cross.

