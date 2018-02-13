Bureau Veritas Exhibiting at Mobile World Congress 2018

HONG KONG, February 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Bureau Veritas, a leading provider in testing, inspection/audit, certification and advisory services for the Wireless/Smartworld, has announced that it will once again be exhibiting at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain between 26 February and 1 March.

Organized by the GSMA, the Mobile World Congress is the world's largest gathering for the mobile industry. It provides a venue for over 108,000 industry players and over 2,300 exhibitors from all over the world to gather, network, exchange ideas and showcase the newest technologies and the most innovative products and services.

Bureau Veritas specialists from Asia, Americas and Europe will be on hand at Stand#7E31 in Hall 7 to discuss the latest technological development and service offerings for all wireless enabled products. Some recent developments which will be on display include:

Smart Payment : Entrance into Smart Payment Security Testing & Certification (EMVCo, VISA,...) following ICTK acquisition

Bureau Veritas Consumer Products Services has over 100 labs and locations worldwide including 7layers, LCIE, ICTK, NCC & SIEMIC; all members of the Bureau Veritas Group.

Mobile World Congress 2018

26 February - 1 March

Bureau Veritas' Stand #7E31 Hall 7

Fira Gran Via Barcelona Spain

About Bureau Veritas

Bureau Veritas is a world leader in laboratory testing, inspection and certification services. Created in 1828, the Group has more than 74,000 employees in 1,400 offices and laboratories located across the globe. Bureau Veritas helps its clients to improve their performance by offering services and innovative solutions in order to ensure that their assets, products, infrastructure and processes meet standards and regulations in terms of quality, health and safety, environmental protection and social responsibility. Bureau Veritas is listed on Euronext Paris and belongs to the Next 20 index. Compartment A, ISIN code FR 0006174348, stock symbol: BVI. For more information, go to www.bureauveritas.com

Bureau Veritas' Consumer Products Services division is a leading global quality assurance provider for the global consumer product and retail markets. It offers an array of specialized services including testing, inspections, audits and engineering services for a wide range of consumer products. These products include wireless and smart world products & services; electrical and electronic products; automotive equipment; hard goods; toys and juvenile products; soft goods; premiums and food products as well as health, beauty, cosmetics, and household products. Website: www.bureauveritas.com/cps