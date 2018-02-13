Profit at car dealership Pendragon dropped nearly 20% in the year to 31 December 2017 as operating margins declined and new vehicle revenue slid, but after a profit warning from the group in October and amid more general car market woes, investors were relieved that the numbers were in line. Underlying pre-tax profit fell to £60.4m from £75.4m the year before, with new vehicle revenue down 8.9% to £1.8bn and the operating margin down to 1.2% from 1.8%. Meanwhile, used vehicle revenue was up ...

