13.02.2018

Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
13.02.2018 | 12:13
Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Co's Investment Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

London, February 13

Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc

Headline: Third Interim Dividend

The Directors of Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc are pleased to declare a Third Interim Dividend for the year ended 31 January 2018, of 3.55p per share, payable 23 March 2018 to Ordinary Shareholders on the register on 23 February 2018. The shares will be quoted ex-dividend on 22 February 2018.

Kelly Nice

for and on behalf of

Invesco Asset Management Limited
Corporate Company Secretary

13 February 2018


© 2018 PR Newswire