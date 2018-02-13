Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Co's Investment Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

PR Newswire
London, February 13
Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc
Headline: Third Interim Dividend
The Directors of Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc are pleased to declare a Third Interim Dividend for the year ended 31 January 2018, of 3.55p per share, payable 23 March 2018 to Ordinary Shareholders on the register on 23 February 2018. The shares will be quoted ex-dividend on 22 February 2018.
Kelly Nice
for and on behalf of
Invesco Asset Management Limited
Corporate Company Secretary
13 February 2018