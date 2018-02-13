

PURCHASE (dpa-AFX) - Pepsico Inc (PEP) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that gained ground from last year.



The company said its bottom line climbed to $1.88 billion, or $1.31 per share. This was up from $1.73 billion, or $1.20 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.30 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 0.1% to $19.53 billion. This was up from $19.52 billion last year.



Pepsico Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $1.88 Bln. vs. $1.73 Bln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 8.7% -EPS (Q4): $1.31 vs. $1.20 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 9.2% -Analysts Estimate: $1.30 -Revenue (Q4): $19.53 Bln vs. $19.52 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 0.1%



