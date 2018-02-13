

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French payroll employment continued to increase in the fourth quarter, data from the statistical office Insee showed Tuesday.



Private payroll employment climbed 53,300 or 0.3 percent from the third quarter. Employment had advanced the same 0.3 percent or 49,600 in the September quarter.



On a yearly basis, private payroll employment increased by 253,500 or 1.3 percent.



Data showed that employment in agriculture rose by 500 and that in construction by 4,900. Meanwhile, it stabilized in industry.



Temporary employment grew strongly by 1.1 percent after a 1.5 percent gain in the third quarter.



