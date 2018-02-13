Hydraulic Fluid Market Worth 22.07 Billion USD by 2022

PUNE, India, February 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The report"Hydraulic Fluid Marketby Base Oil (Mineral Oil, Synthetic Oil, Semi-Synthetic Oil, Bio-Based Oil), Application (OEM, Mining Equipment, Construction Equipment, Transportation, Oil & Gas, Metal Production, Food & Beverage) - Global Forecast to 2022" published by MarketsandMarkets', the market is projected to grow from USD 19.42 Billion in 2017 to USD 22.07 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 2.59% between 2017 and 2022. Industrial growth in the APAC and the Middle East & Africa regions coupled with the improved quality of hydraulic fluid is expected to drive the Hydraulic Fluid Market during the forecast period.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160303/792302 )



Browse 118 tables and47 figures spread through 167 pages and in-depth TOC on"Hydraulic Fluid Market"

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/hydraulic-fluid-market-71021039.html

Early buyers will receive 10% customization on this report

The semi-synthetic base oil is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The Hydraulic Fluid Market has been segmented on the basis of base oil into mineral oil, synthetic oil (PAO, PAG, Esters, and Group IV), semi-synthetic oil, and bio-based oil. The semi-synthetic oil segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Semi-synthetic oil is a mixture of mineral and synthetic oil. Hence, it provides high performance at comparatively lower cost than synthetic oil. This is a major factor for the growth of the semi-synthetic oil segment.

Get PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownload.asp?id=71021039

The OEM application segment is expected to lead the Hydraulic Fluid Market during the forecast period.

OEM was the largest application segment of the Hydraulic Fluid Market in 2016. This dominance is projected to continue till 2022. In OEM application, the usage of heavy load equipment is very high. The manufacturing of automotive & aerospace parts and shipbuilding requires frequent replacement of hydraulic fluid for better performance. The demand for hydraulic fluid in the OEM application is driven by the increased demand for vehicles in the APAC and Europe regions.

APAC is expected to be the largest market for hydraulic fluid during the forecast period.

The Hydraulic Fluid Market has been studied in five regions, namely, APAC, North America, Europe, the Middle East & Africa, and South America. APAC is projected to be the largest Hydraulic Fluid Market during the forecast period due to massive industrial growth in emerging countries, such as China, India, and South Korea. Increasing manufacturing activities and trade in the region is also expected to drive the Hydraulic Fluid Market in APAC.

Some of the key players in the Hydraulic Fluid Market include Royal Dutch Shell (Netherlands), ExxonMobile (US), BP (UK), Chevron Corporation (US), Total (France), PetroChina (China), Sinopec (China), LUKOIL (Russia), Indian Oil Corporation (India), and Idemitsu Kosan (Japan).

Inquiry Before Buying @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_Buying.asp?id=71021039

Browse Related Reports

Gear Oil Market by Base Oil (Mineral, Synthetic, Semi-Synthetic, Bio-based), End-Use Industry (General Industrial (Manufacturing, Mining, Construction, Oil & Gas), Transportation (Automotive, Marine, Aviation)), Region - Global Forecasts to 2022

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/gear-oil-market-161070388.html



Industrial Lubricants Market by Type (Metalworking Fluid, Grease Hydraulic, Gear, Compressor, Turbine Oil), End-Use Industry (Construction & Mining, Metal, Cement, Power Generation, Manufacturing, Food), Base Oil, and Region - Global Forecasts to 2021

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/industrial-lubricants-market-84594070.html

Know More About our Knowledge Store @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Knowledgestore.asp

About MarketsandMarkets'

MarketsandMarkets' provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 5000 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets' for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets' are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets' now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets' is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "RT" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets' INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com



Visit Our Blog @ http://www.marketsandmarketsblog.com/market-reports/chemical

Connect with us on LinkedIn @ http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets