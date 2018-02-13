Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) today announced that it will exhibit at the world's largest mobile technology tradeshow, Mobile World Congress at Fira Barcelona Gran Via from February 26 March 1, 2018. Located in Hall 8.1 App Planet, Stand 8.1I60, Smith Micro will offer live demonstrations of several products, including:

SafePath Family: the most complete, carrier-grade family location and parental controls solution available on the market today. At Mobile World Congress, Smith Micro will demonstrate the comprehensive functionality of the SafePath Family platform on both Android and iOS smartphones and wearable devices.

the most complete, carrier-grade family location and parental controls solution available on the market today. At Mobile World Congress, Smith Micro will demonstrate the comprehensive functionality of the SafePath Family platform on both Android and iOS smartphones and wearable devices. QuickLink IoT: a standards-based IoT platform that brings intelligence to edge devices via Fog architecture and on-device business logic. Mobile World Congress attendees can participate in an interactive demo of the QuickLink IoT solution at Smith Micro's exhibit stand in Hall 8.1.

a standards-based IoT platform that brings intelligence to edge devices via Fog architecture and on-device business logic. Mobile World Congress attendees can participate in an interactive demo of the QuickLink IoT solution at Smith Micro's exhibit stand in Hall 8.1. CommSuitea premium voice platform currently deployed on millions of mobile handsets. The solution enables mobile operators to deliver advanced visual voicemail, voice-to-text services, and targeted ads to mobile subscribers. Smith Micro will demonstrate both client-based and cloud-based versions of the CommSuite platform at Mobile World Congress.

Visit www.smithmicro.com/mwc to learn more about these products or to book a meeting with Smith Micro at Mobile World Congress.

About Smith Micro Software, Inc.

Smith Micro develops software to simplify and enhance the mobile experience, providing solutions to some of the leading wireless service providers, device manufacturers, and enterprise businesses around the world. From optimizing wireless networks to uncovering customer experience insights, and from streamlining Wi-Fi access to ensuring family safety, our solutions enrich today's connected lifestyles while creating new opportunities to engage consumers via smartphones. Our portfolio also includes a wide range of products for creating, sharing and monetizing rich content, such as visual messaging, video streaming, and 2D/3D graphics applications. For more information, visit www.smithmicro.com.

Smith Micro, the Smith Micro logo and all product names and logos are registered trademarks or trademarks of Smith Micro Software, Inc. Third-party trademarks mentioned are the property of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180213005098/en/

Contacts:

Smith Micro Software, Inc.

PR INQUIRIES:

Charles Messman

+1 949-362-5800

PR@smithmicro.com