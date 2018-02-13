The following information is based on the press release from TDC A/S (TDC) published on February 12, 2018 and may be subject to change.



A consortium comprising PFA, PKA, ATP and Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets has announced a voluntary cash offer to acquire all outstanding shares of TDC, whereby every one (1) TDC share held entitles their holder to a cash payment of DKK 50.25 per share. If TDC, as a result of the offer, requests for a de-listing of the underlying share or if the trading in the same is considered to be insufficient to support related derivatives trading, NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will (1) set a new expiration day for options and forwards contracts in TDC (TDC) and (2) settle the contracts at Fair Value according to the attached pdf file.



https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=663342