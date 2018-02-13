

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Arch Coal Inc. (ARCH) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that gained ground compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line totaled $91.92 million, or $4.12 per share. This was up from $42.06 million, or $1.65 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.33 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter fell 2.7% to $560.24 million. This was down from $575.69 million last year.



Arch Coal Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $91.92 Mln. vs. $42.06 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 118.5% -EPS (Q4): $4.12 vs. $1.65 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 149.7% -Analysts Estimate: $2.33 -Revenue (Q4): $560.24 Mln vs. $575.69 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -2.7%



