Imperas Demonstrates Virtual Prototyping Solutions for RISC-V Designs; Presents Papers on Virtual Platforms

Imperas Software Ltd., the leader in high-performance software simulation and virtual platforms, will participate in the Embedded World Exhibition Conference 2018 with presentations and demos, featuring technology to accelerate embedded software development and test.

Imperas will demonstrate virtual platforms solutions as part of the RISC-V Foundation booth (3A-419) at Embedded World, which will also feature two papers co-authored by Imperas:

Cycle Approximate Timing Simulation of RISC-V Processors, by Lee Moore, Duncan Graham and Simon Davidmann, Imperas Software, and Felipe Rosa, Universidad Federal Rio Grande Sud. Presentation February 27, 2018. Virtual Platform Environment for the Bring Up and Test of a Secure Many-Core RTOS (Real Time Operating System), authored by Atsushi Shinbo and Shuzo Tanaka of eSOL TRINITY, Masaki Gondo of eSOL, Duncan Graham and Larry Lapides of Imperas Software. Presentation February 28, 2018.

View the complete Embedded World program here: http://www.embedded-world.eu/program.html

When: February 27 March 1, 2018.

Where: Nuremberg Exhibition Centre, Nuremberg, Germany.

For more information, or to set up meetings with Imperas at Embedded World, please email info@imperas.com.

See www.embedded-world.eu for details.

