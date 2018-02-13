Sponsoring Comprehensive Study to Examine the Burden of Rett Syndrome on Patients and Caregivers; Supporting Standardized Methodology for Health Economic Assessment of Orphan Drugs

Newron Pharmaceuticals S.p.A. ("Newron") (SIX: NWRN), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel therapies for patients with diseases of the central and peripheral nervous system, today announced its support of this year's Rare Disease Day. Observed on February 28, Rare Disease Day helps raise awareness of rare diseases, and in turn improve access to treatments.

As part of its commitment to the rare disease patient community, Newron is partnering with the global Rett community to work on the first Burden of Disease (BOD) study. The study aims to deliver data and analytics to quantify the physical, emotional and financial challenges of Rett syndrome. The learnings accrued will identify and guide improved intervention programs and services designed to complement the Rett care pathway.

Newron, in collaboration with industry and university leaders, is advocating the development of a standardized evaluation method for the health economic assessment of orphan drugs. Most recently, for example, the Company hosted a roundtable discussion on the opportunity to develop quality clinical, economic and real-world evidence (RWE: data collected in routine clinical practice on how patients are being managed for a disease) on orphan drugs to inform policy decisions. The lack of an accepted method to assess the value of rare disease treatments can be an unsurmountable barrier to their development and/or access once approved.

"There are considerable unmet needs as only 5% of rare diseases have an approved treatment," stated Dennis Dionne, Vice President Commercial Affairs, Newron. "For orphan drugs being developed, there are significant challenges in assessing the clinical and economic value. Understanding the real value of such drugs in terms of clinical benefit and improving quality-of-life (QoL) for patients and their families is crucial for payers to be able to assess their overall benefit against the cost of treatment. We are proud to engage in a meaningful way in Rare Disease Day, and to help advocate for improved methodologies and access."

For more information

See interviews with leading Rett-experts: http://www.newron.com/ENG/Default.aspx?PAG=215

STARS Study

Newron has also initiated the Sarizotan Treatment of Apneas in Rett Syndrome (STARS) study, a potentially pivotal clinical study to evaluate the efficacy, safety and tolerability of sarizotan in patients with Rett syndrome suffering from respiratory symptoms. Among the core symptoms of Rett, breathing disturbances may affect the whole person body; they can have a marked effect on biochemistry, influence emotions, circulation and digestive function as well as musculoskeletal structures in the respiratory process.

About Rare Disease Day

Rare Disease Day takes place on the last day of February each year, thus on February 28, 2018. The main objective of Rare Disease Day is to raise awareness amongst the general public and decision-makers about rare diseases and their impact on patients' lives. The campaign targets primarily the general public and also seeks to raise awareness amongst policy makers, public authorities, industry representatives, researchers, health professionals and anyone who has a genuine interest in rare diseases. The campaign started as a European event and has progressively become a world phenomenon, with the USA joining in 2009 and participants in over 80 countries throughout the world in 2016.

For more information, please visit: www.rarediseaseday.org.

About Rett Syndrome

Rett syndrome is a severe neurodevelopmental disorder primarily affecting females, with an estimated prevalence of one in 10,000 females. There are no approved treatments available. Rett syndrome is characterized by a loss of acquired fine and gross motor skills and the development of neurological, cognitive and autonomic dysfunction, which leads to loss of ability to conduct daily life activities, walk or communicate. Rett syndrome also is associated with a reduced life expectancy. Approximately 25 percent of the deaths in patients with Rett syndrome are possibly related to multiple cardio-respiratory dysrhythmias that result from brain stem immaturity and autonomic failure. More than 95 percent of these patients have a random mutation in the MeCP2 gene. Episodes of apnea, hyperventilation and disordered breathing are found in approximately 70 percent of patients with Rett syndrome at some stage of their life.

For more information on Rett Syndrome, visit http://www.rettsyndrome.org.

About Newron Pharmaceuticals

Newron (SIX: NWRN) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel therapies for patients with diseases of the central and peripheral nervous system. The Company is headquartered in Bresso near Milan, Italy. Xadago (safinamide) has received marketing authorization for the treatment of Parkinson's disease in the European Union, Switzerland and the USA, and is commercialized by Newron's Partner Zambon. US WorldMeds holds the commercialization rights in the USA. Meiji Seika has the rights to develop and commercialize the compound in Japan and other key Asian territories. In addition to Xadago for Parkinson's disease, Newron has a strong pipeline of promising treatments for rare disease patients at various stages of clinical development, including sarizotan for patients with Rett syndrome and ralfinamide for patients with specific rare pain indications. Newron is also developing Evenamide as the potential first add-on therapy for the treatment of patients with positive symptoms of schizophrenia. For more information, please visit: www.newron.com

Important Notices

This document contains forward-looking statements, including (without limitation) about (1) Newron's ability to develop and expand its business, successfully complete development of its current product candidates and current and future collaborations for the development and commercialization of its product candidates and reduce costs (including staff costs), (2) the market for drugs to treat CNS diseases and pain conditions, (3) Newron's anticipated future revenues, capital expenditures and financial resources, and (4) assumptions underlying any such statements. In some cases, these statements and assumptions can be identified by the fact that they use words such as "will," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "project," "intend," "plan," "believe," "target," and other words and terms of similar meaning. All statements, other than historical facts, contained herein regarding Newron's strategy, goals, plans, future financial position, projected revenues and costs and prospects are forward-looking statements. By their very nature, such statements and assumptions involve inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, and risks exist that predictions, forecasts, projections and other outcomes described, assumed or implied therein will not be achieved. Future events and actual results could differ materially from those set out in, contemplated by or underlying the forward-looking statements due to a number of important factors. These factors include (without limitation) (1) uncertainties in the discovery, development or marketing of products, including without limitation negative results of clinical trials or research projects or unexpected side effects, (2) delay or inability in obtaining regulatory approvals or bringing products to market, (3) future market acceptance of products, (4) loss of or inability to obtain adequate protection for intellectual property rights, (5) inability to raise additional funds, (6) success of existing and entry into future collaborations and licensing agreements, (7) litigation, (8) loss of key executive or other employees, (9) adverse publicity and news coverage, and (10) competition, regulatory, legislative and judicial developments or changes in market and/or overall economic conditions. Newron may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in forward-looking statements, and assumptions underlying any such statements may prove wrong. Investors should therefore not place undue reliance on them. There can be no assurance that actual results of Newron's research programmes, development activities, commercialization plans, collaborations and operations will not differ materially from the expectations set out in such forward-looking statements or underlying assumptions. Newron does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking statements except as may be required by applicable regulations of the SIX Swiss Exchange, where the shares of Newron are listed. This announcement is not an offer for sale of securities in the United States, Canada, Australia or Japan or any other jurisdiction where such an offer or solicitation would otherwise be unlawful. The securities referred to herein may not be sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended. Newron does not intend to register any of its securities in the United States or to conduct a public offering of its securities in the United States. This document does not contain or constitute an offer or invitation to purchase or subscribe for any securities of Newron and no part of this document shall form the basis of or be relied upon in connection with any contract or commitment whatsoever.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180213005202/en/

Contacts:

Newron

Stefan Weber, +39 02 6103 46 26

CEO

pr@newron.com

or

UK/Europe

FTI Consulting

Julia Phillips Natalie Garland-Collins, +44 20 3727 1000

SCnewron@fticonsulting.com

or

Switzerland

IRF Communications

Martin Meier-Pfister, +41 43 244 81 40

martin.meier-pfister@irfcom.ch

or

Germany/Europe

MC Services

Anne Hennecke, +49 211 52925222

anne.hennecke@mc-services.eu

or

USA

LaVoieHealthScience

Beth Kurth, +1 617 374 8800, Ext. 106

bkurth@lavoiehealthscience.com