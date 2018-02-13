Actuators Market Growth Steady at 4.90% CAGR to 2022

PUNE, India, February 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

ReportsnReports.com adds Actuators Market Report is forecast to reach $49.28 billion by 2022 from $38.80 billion in 2017 at a CAGR of 4.90% during (2017-2022) driven by technological advancements in actuators, increased investments in process automation across end-use verticals, increase in the number of aircraft deliveries, the establishment and growth of new smart cities and the growth of infrastructure, such as smart buildings, smart healthcare, smart mobility, smart infrastructure, smart transportation, and smart security.

The key players profiled in this report on the actuators market are Emerson (US), Honeywell (US), Moog (US), Rotork (UK), and Pentair (US), among others, and the manufacturers of different types of actuators, such as Parker Hannifin (US), ABB (Switzerland), Cameron (US), SMC (Japan), and Eaton (Ireland), among others.

The Asia Pacific region is estimated to account for the largest share of the actuators market in 2017. The region is also expected to drive global IoT growth over the next 5 years. IoT has been an area of focus in emerging economies, such as India and China. This includes the establishment of smart cities, IoT-specific centers of excellence, which simultaneously are expected to propel the demand for actuators, driving the growth of the Asia Pacific actuators market. The Asia Pacific actuators market is also projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on application, the automotive end use application segment is expected to lead the actuators market during the forecast period. From an insight perspective, this research report focuses on various levels of analyses, which include industry analysis (industry trends), market share analysis of the top players, supply chain analysis, and company profiles. These insights together comprise and discuss the basic views on the competitive landscape, emerging and high growth segments of the actuators market, high growth regions, and drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges for the actuators market.

Based on type, the linear actuator segment is estimated to account for the largest Actuators Market share in 2017. The growth of this segment of the market can be attributed to the significant growth in the automotive industry. Linear actuators are used primarily in automation applications in a wide range of industries where machine components and tools, among others require linear positioning.

The report provides in-depth market intelligence regarding actuators market dynamics and major factors, such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-specific challenges that influence the growth of the actuators market, along with an analysis of micro markets with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the actuators market.

The market study segments the actuators market based on type (linear, rotary), system (electrical, pneumatic, hydraulic, mechanical, and others), application (end use and industrial), and maps these segments and sub segments across five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Rest of the World (RoW).

The breakup of the profiles of the primary participants in this report on the actuators market has been given below:

By Company Type: Tier 1 - 35%, Tier 2 - 45%, and Tier 3 - 20%

By Designation: C Level - 35%, Director Level - 25%, and Others - 40%

By Region: North America - 30%, Europe - 20%, Asia-Pacific - 30%, Middle East - 10%, and RoW - 10%

