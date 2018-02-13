The name change below will take effect on Nasdaq Copenhagen as per 19 February 2018.



ISIN: DK0060057487 ------------------------------------------------------------------ Name: Sparindex INDEX Stabile Obligationer KL ------------------------------------------------------------------ New name: Sparindex INDEX Stabile Obligationer KL A ------------------------------------------------------------------ Abbreviated name: Sparindex INDEX Stabile Obl. KL A ------------------------------------------------------------------ Short name: SPISOKL ------------------------------------------------------------------ New short name: SPISOKLA ------------------------------------------------------------------ Unchanged orderbook ID: 99412 ------------------------------------------------------------------



