Amunix Operating Inc: Amunix CEO to deliver keynote address on ProTIA, Amunix's novel immuno-oncology technology, at the Biologics & Biosimilars Congress Europe (March 2018)

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Feb. 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amunix Operating Inc. (Amunix), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel immuno-oncology therapeutics, announced today that Dr. Volker Schellenberger will be delivering the keynote address at the 4th Biologics & Biosimilars Congress Europe being held March 5 & 6, 2018 in Berlin. Dr. Schellenberger's presentation, entitled "ProTIA - Bispecific T cell engagers designed for local activation in the tumor environment," will provide an overview of the ProTIA technology that Amunix has developed, with the aim of initiating clinical trials with their lead candidate in 2019. Dr. Schellenberger will also chair a panel discussion on March 6 on the impact of bispecific antibodies on oncology and challenges in developing novel cancer treating biologics.

Dr. Schellenberger, CEO of Amunix, commented: "Harnessing the power of T cell engagers, potentially a leading class of immune-oncology compounds, has been hindered by the toxicity of the current molecules. It is an honor to have been chosen as a keynote speaker at this important conference, where I will discuss Amunix's approach to mitigating toxicity by taking advantage of proteases in the tumor environment, to increase the therapeutic index of T cell engagers. We look forward to demonstrating the potential of our technology, both in our own proprietary pipeline, and through partnerships with biopharmaceutical companies."

About Amunix:

Amunix, based in Mountain View, CA, is a privately held biotechnology company with two proprietary technologies, ProTIA and XTEN. ProTIAs are bispecific molecules that bind tumor antigens and T cells. ProTIAs are administered as long-acting prodrugs that can be activated in the tumor environment by tumor-associated proteases. Amunix is developing internally a pipeline of ProTIA-based (Protease Triggered Immune Activator) immuno-oncology therapeutics, as well as offering partners access to the ProTIA technology for augmenting the safety and efficacy of their molecules.

XTEN is a half-life extension technology is based on hydrophilic, unstructured, biodegradable proteins that impart a number of favorable properties upon the molecules to which they are attached. In addition to the advantages of reduced dosing frequency, XTENylation stabilizes plasma drug concentrations, which often results in increased efficacy as well as reduced side effects. Amunix has licensed this technology to numerous companies in a wide range of therapeutic areas. Two genetically fused XTENylated products have been clinically tested.

