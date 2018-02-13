

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Switzerland's producer and import prices increased in January on higher petroleum products and electricity costs, data from the Federal Statistical Office showed Tuesday.



The overall index of producer and import prices gained 0.3 percent month-on-month. On a yearly basis, the indicator advanced 1.8 percent.



Compared to December, producer prices gained 0.3 percent and import prices climbed 0.5 percent in January. Year-on-year, producer prices grew 0.5 percent and import prices increased 4.3 percent.



