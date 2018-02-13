

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that gained ground compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line rose to $78.20 million, or $0.84 per share. This was higher than $63.20 million, or $0.67 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.65 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 16.9% to $919.14 million. This was up from $786.26 million last year.



AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $78.20 Mln. vs. $63.20 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 23.7% -EPS (Q4): $0.84 vs. $0.67 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 25.4% -Analysts Estimate: $0.65 -Revenue (Q4): $919.14 Mln vs. $786.26 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 16.9%



