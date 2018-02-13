Aberdeen based company Faroe Petroleum reported on Tuesday that it is fully funded for ongoing developments following a significant divestment. The independent oil and gas company said it had sold a 17.5% stake in Fenja oil field to Norwegian company Suncor Energy Norge for $54.5m on Monday, bringing in enough funds to continue projects Oda, Njord Future, Bauge and Fenja. The company has retained a working interest of 7.5% in the Fenja field. Graham Stewart, chief executive of Faroe Petroleum, ...

