Development team bolstered to drive development of Artificial Intelligence in Virtual Data Rooms

With the appointment of Steffen Schaack as Senior Vice President Real Estate, Drooms, the leading European provider of data room solutions, continues to strengthen its management team. Schaack brings long-standing management and sales experience to Drooms and boasts important connections in the real estate industry. Most recently, he was CEO of The eLocations Ltd. in St. Gallen, Switzerland before which he was Vice President of Corporate Support Sales Marketing at global software company CompuGroup. Schaack spent 10 years in the real estate industry at CRM provider FlowFact.

Drooms plans to tap into additional markets in 2018, including Eastern Europe, Turkey, the Middle East and the US, as part of its internationalisation strategy. Drooms already maintains eight offices across Europe in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, the UK, Spain, Benelux and Italy. The international Real Estate Sales Team led by Steffen Schaack, as well as the Corporate Finance Team under Chris Beckmann, will be supported by marketing expert Sven-Olaf Hansen SVP Global Marketing at Drooms, who has been responsible for driving the company's marketing activity since 2016. In 2017, Drooms saw a growth of 30% in both the real estate and corporate finance sectors.

Leading market position based on artificial intelligence and innovation

As a pioneer in the digitisation of due diligence in the real estate sector, Drooms is helping to change existing processes by integrating artificial intelligence into its virtual data room.

Co-founder and Chairman of Drooms, Jan Hoffmeister, commented: "In the not so distant future, our data rooms will be able to mechanically create fully automated due diligence reports in 95% of all cases at the touch of a button. The remaining 5% will be managed by specialists. This will significantly improve the entire process, which is currently very long-winded."

Drooms Bulgaria EAD was established at the end of 2017 to further nurture development expertise. The 10 members of the development team at the new Drooms offices in Sofia support the Frankfurt-based development team by concentrating on integrating artificial intelligence into virtual data rooms and developing Drooms' language competence.

