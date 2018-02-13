Vilnius, Lithuania, 2018-02-13 13:15 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AB Pieno žvaigždes draws the attention of journalists, partners and other stakeholders to the fact that some false information about AB PIENO ŽVAIGŽDES was communicated in the media channels.



We inform that the recent publications in the media that AB Pieno Žvaigždes intends to invest in the Russian Federation and built a new cheese production factory are not correct. The company AB Pieno žvaigždes does not have such plans in the near future.



CFO



Audrius Statulevicius



+37052461419