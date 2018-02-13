Ratos AB: The Nomination Committee's proposal of Ratos Board Directors for the Annual General Meeting 2018

Press release 13 February 2018

The Nomination Committee of Ratos proposes to the 2018 Annual General Meeting (AGM) six ordinary Board of Directors, a decrease by one, and no deputy directors.

The Nomination Committee proposes re-election of the Board Members Per-Olof Söderberg, who is also nominated as Chairman of the Board, Ulla Litzén, Annette Sadolin, Karsten Slotte, Jan Söderberg and Jonas Wiström (CEO). Charlotte Strömberg has declined re-election.

The other proposals by the Nomination Committee will be presented in the notice to the AGM, which will be held 3 May 2018 at 14.00 pm at Skandiascenen, Cirkus, Stockholm.

The Nomination Committee comprises of Ragnar Söderberg (Ragnar Söderbergs Foundation and related parties' holdings), Chairman of the Nomination Committee, Jan Söderberg (own and related parties' holdings), Maria Söderberg (Torsten Söderbergs Foundation and own holdings), Erik Brändström (Spiltan Fonder AB), Håkan Roos (Roosgruppen AB) and Per-Olof Söderberg, Chairman of Ratos' Board.

For further information, please contact:

Ragnar Söderberg, Chairman of the Nomination Committee, +46 70 232 91 81

Helene Gustafsson, Head of IR and press at Ratos, +46 8 700 17 98





Financial calendar from Ratos:

Year-end report 2017 16 February 2018

Interim report January-March 2018 3 May 2018

Annual General Meeting 2018 3 May 2018

Interim report January-June 2018 17 August 2018

Interim report January-September 2018 25 October 2018





Ratos is an investment company that owns and develops unlisted medium-sized Nordic companies. Our goal as an active owner is to contribute to the long-term and sustainable business development in the companies we invest in and to make value-generating transactions. Ratos's portfolio consists of 14 medium-sized Nordic companies and the largest segments in terms of sales are Industrials, Consumer goods/retail and Construction. Ratos is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and has a total of approximately 13,400 employees.

