

INDIANAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) announced that Taltz (ixekizumab) met the primary and all key secondary endpoints in COAST-V, a Phase 3 study evaluating the safety and efficacy of Taltz for the treatment of Ankylosing Spondylitis. The company said Taltz demonstrated a statistically significant improvement in the signs and symptoms of Ankylosing Spondylitis, as measured by the proportion of patients who achieved Assessment of Spondyloarthritis International Society 40 response at 16 weeks, when compared to placebo.



Lilly plans to submit detailed data from COAST-V for disclosure at scientific meetings and in peer-reviewed journals later in the current year. The company plans to submit for regulatory approvals pending additional data from the ongoing Taltz development program later in the year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX