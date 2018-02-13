4Subsea Is Recognized by Frost & Sullivan with the European Product Leadership Award for Its Innovative Subsea Wellhead Integrity Monitoring Solution

The Innovative Subsea Wellhead Integrity Monitoring(SWIM) is a cost-efficient and robust solution that offers predictive maintenance and superior decision-making support tools

LONDON, Feb. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Based on its recent analysis of subsea sensors for the well integrity market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes 4Subsea with the 2018 European Product Leadership Award for its innovative Subsea Wellhead Integrity Monitoring (SWIM) solution, which enables operators to carry out heavy intervention work on old wells.

"SWIM omits the need for cable-to-surface systems, so users do not experience any sensor failures nor the need to perform any form of data filtering or cleaning before running algorithms on the data," said Kiravani Emani, Research Analyst at Frost & Sullivan. "The key differentiating factor of SWIM is the cost-efficient and robust nature of the solution."

4Subsea developed the SWIM solution to maximize the value of well slots and to reduce the rig operations costs. By instrumenting a blowout preventer with three autonomous sensors, SWIM monitors well integrity, well stability, and the load applied from the rig onto the wellhead, including fatigue loading. This monitoring helps users mitigate risk and provides well operators with a tool to detect wellhead integrity issues during a rig operation early enough to take corrective actions before a critical situation arises.

The unique feature of SWIM is its machine-learning module, which is complemented by decision-support tools. These features provide predictive recommendations to the rig crew based on expected loading on the well in advance. SWIM comes with access to WellTrack, a set of digital apps with functions such as verified equipment data and operational history. These apps support better decision-making and allow for extended service life of the wells.

"WellTrack helps operators assess old wells using verified equipment data and operational history to help them plan new rig operations, and assess the effects of choosing to operate with one particular rig versus another," said Emani.

SWIM enables the safe and efficient performance of offshore drilling and intervention operations while optimizing overall rig operation costs. The WellTrack application strengthens the SWIM solution with significant decision-making support for operators while reducing risks and supporting operations. 4Subsea stands at the forefront of digitizing oil, gas, and offshore wind operations worldwide through its innovative digital platform. For these reasons, 4Subsea earns Frost & Sullivan's 2018 Europe Product Leadership Award.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that develops a product with innovative features and functionality that is gaining rapid market acceptance. The award recognizes the quality of the solution and the customer value enhancements it enables.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About 4Subsea

4Subsea is a leading provider of technology and services that help operators maintain production from subsea oil and gas fields and offshore wind farms.By combining expert engineering competence, practical experience and a digital service, 4Subsea ensures the integrity of subsea assets all the way from the reservoir to deck.

Thecompany was established in 2007 and clients include all the major oil and gas operators as well as the large suppliers of subsea equipment.4Subsea has offices in Oslo, Bergen and Kristiansand in Norway, Aberdeen in the UK, and Rio de Janeiro in Brazil. www.4subsea.com

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, we have been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector, and the investment community. Contact us: Start the discussion.

