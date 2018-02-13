Infiniti Research, a global market intelligence solutions provider, has just released their new marketing strategy study on the specialty retail industry. A prominent specialty retail client wanted to initiate a SWOT analysis to find out the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats present in the specialty retail space. The client wanted to improve their marketing models and develop a robust marketing strategy to attract customers.

According to the marketing strategy professionals at Infiniti, "The specialty retail market is witnessing a considerable growth due to the increasing growth of the middle-class population."

There has been a significant shift in the global specialty retail industry in recent years. The specialty retail industry is extremely fragmented and depends on factors like increasing disposable income, rising consumer spending, and relative growth in the GDP to be successful in the market.

The solution presented by Infiniti helped the client to respond to changes in customer perceptions and demand. The client was able to identify and convey the benefits of the business offerings to the target market. Also, the client was able to form a retail marketing mix to distinguish the products with that of the competitors.

This marketing strategy solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

Devise a marketing campaign that resonates with the target audience

Gain actionable insights on the unique selling points

This marketing strategy solution provided predictive insights on:

Choosing the right price for the products and services offered

Generating better returns on the investment

https://www.infinitiresearch.com/casestudy/specialty-retail-marketing-strategy

