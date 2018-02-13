More than 25,000 organizations, representing 2.3 million Microsoft Office 365 mailboxes, have downloaded Veeam Backup for Microsoft Office 365 to protect their data

Veeam reports 327 percent quarter-over-quarter revenue growth of Veeam Backup for Microsoft Office 365

Huge adoption on the heels of the most successful fiscal year for Veeam's Cloud business, reporting 50 percent YoY revenue gains and 18,000 Veaam Cloud Service Providers

Veeam Software, the Availability for the Always-On Enterprise innovator, today announced that it has experienced strong and accelerating demand for Veeam Backup for Microsoft Office 365 since the product's initial release. Over 25,000 organizations have downloaded the software, representing in aggregate more than 2.3 million Microsoft Office 365 users. From Q2 2017 to Q3 2017, sales for Veeam Backup for Microsoft Office 365 grew83 percent. In the most recent fiscal quarter, from Q3 2017 to Q4 2017, sales grew even faster with the release of Veeam Backup for Microsoft Office 365 v1.5, at 327 percent, accelerating Veeam's overall momentum and reporting 4 consecutive quarters of growth.

Veeam Backup for Microsoft Office 365 provides organizations additional options to protect their data on top of the automatic data replication Microsoft provides across its data centers, as well as native resiliency controls available in Office 365. This combination lets companies have complete control of their data and ensure availability to their users.

As enterprises look to place more critical services in the cloud, there is a huge opportunity for those able to deliver the data protection and availability needed in this environment; Veeam is poised to lead this market.

"It's a big mistake to think that enterprises no longer need to be concerned about ensuring availability and protecting their data in the cloud," said Paul Mattes, Vice President of Global Cloud Group at Veeam. "As organizations increasingly move to cloud-based applications like Microsoft Office 365, they need to clearly identify and understand who is responsible for what. For example, Microsoft takes on management of the infrastructure built underneath Office 365 while companies have complete control over its data to ensure availability to users and meet the needs of compliance and legal requirements."

Recognized as a finalist for Microsoft Partner of the Year (Application Development), Veeam has taken an aggressive position in this market by adapting quickly to this new and rapidly growing market opportunity with Veeam Backup for Microsoft Office 365.

The new release of Veeam Backup for Microsoft Office 365 v1.5 has resulted in a large influx of Enterprise adoption due to several sizable scalability enhancements, led by a multi-repository, multi-tenant architecture addition which enables protection of large enterprise Office 365 deployments with a single installation. Vodafone Espana, Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority, Fresno County Sheriff Department IT team, College Success Foundation, and the City of Mairie de Versailles are all leveraging the scalability and reliability of the Veeam solution. In addition, this new release provides the ability for 18,000 Veeam Cloud Service Provider (VCSP) Partners to offer Office 365 backup services to enable their clients to protect critical email data in the event of a malicious attack, human error or outage.

Veeam is also seeing strong usage via hybrid email deployments. Veeam enables enterprises to back up Office 365 email data as well as on-premises exchange with the same solution. Customers can store the data in their choice of location, whether that's in a public cloud like Microsoft Azure or on-premises. Veeam Backup for Microsoft Office 365 simplifies management of a hybrid email deployment and migrates mailbox data and users between Office 365 and on-premises Exchange.

Veeam Backup for Microsoft Office 365 is licensed on an annual subscription basis with a special introductory price starting at $18 USD per user per year with additional discounts for multi-year subscription. All subscription licenses are sold per user and include Production 24x7 Support.

Supporting Quotes

"SaaS usage has uncovered unique internal and external security threats, as well as all-to-common data deletion scenarios and retention policy gaps. We see a rapidly growing opportunity to provide much-needed data protection services for a wide range of infrastructures and applications - which is why we are excited about Veeam Backup for Microsoft Office 365." Thierry Schaal, Cloud Solution Manager at Adista, a Veeam Cloud and Service Provider partner

"Veeam guarantees our Office 365 data is backed up and stored locally so it's available 24.7.365. Veeam provides us with the peace of mind that we remain in control of our company's data, and we're covered from a legal and compliance perspective." Karen St. Clair, IT Manager at Columbia Power Water Systems

"We were concerned that, while Microsoft provides high availability, that does not mean data recoverability in the event a mailbox, say, was corrupted or deleted. With Veeam Backup for Office 365 we now have peace of mind with local backup copies. Having Office 365 backup in tandem with our current Veeam implementation was a no-brainer." Justin Durrant, Sr. Systems Engineer at Noble Conservation Solutions

"We see managed backup services for Microsoft Office 365 customers as an exciting revenue-generating opportunity for our organization. As workloads continue to move from on premises deployments to cloud-based environments, customers need to ensure the data is backed up. We can provide the data protection services so our customers can focus on meeting the unique needs of their business." William Bell, VP of Products at phoenixNAP Global IT Services, a Veeam Cloud and Service Provider partner

"Before this product I thought my emails were safe. Now, I am sure they are safe." Hur Taner, IT Manager at Egelim Lojistik A.S.

About Veeam Software

Veeam recognizes the new challenges companies across the globe face in enabling the Always-On Enterprise, a business that must operate 24.7.365. To address this, Veeam has pioneered a new market of Availability for the Always-On Enterprise by helping organizations meet recovery time and point objectives(RTPO) of less than 15 minutes for all applications and data, through a fundamentally new kind of solution that delivers high-speed recovery, data loss avoidance, verified recoverability, leveraged data and complete visibility. Veeam Availability Suite, which includes Veeam Backup Replication, leverages virtualization, storage, and cloud technologies that enable the modern data center to help organizations save time, mitigate risks, and dramatically reduce capital and operational costs, while always supporting the current and future business goals of Veeam customers.

Founded in 2006, Veeam has 53,000+ ProPartners and 282,000+ customers with the highest customer satisfaction scores in the industry. Headquartered in Baar, Switzerland, Veeam has offices in more than 30 countries. To learn more, visit https://www.veeam.com or follow Veeam on Twitter @veeam.

