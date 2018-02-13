Global Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Films Market 2018-2022 with 3M, Avery Dennison, BASF, Covestro, Huntsman International & PAR Group Dominating

DUBLIN, Feb. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The global thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) films market to grow at a CAGR of 6.34% during the period 2018-2022.
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) films market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
TPU is a class of polyurethane plastics formed by the polyaddition reaction between a diisocyanate and one or more long- or short-chain diols. TPU films exhibit excellent toughness, flexibility, and abrasion resistance. They are used in numerous industries such as automotive, aerospace, construction, and energy.
One trend in the market is increasing use of thermoplastics in the aerospace industry. Lightweight materials are increasingly used in the aerospace industry. These materials enhance fuel efficiency and reduce emissions. Factors such as the increasing awareness about climate change, emphasis on environmental issues, and rising cost of fuel have increased the demand for lightweight aircraft.
According to the report, one driver in the market is rising number of wind mill installations. Wind energy is an inexpensive source of renewable energy, which can be used for the generation of electricity. North America and Western Europe contribute significantly to the total number of wind tower installations across the globe. It (wind energy) is expected to cater to more than 18% of the global electric power by 2025. It is expected to provide more than 2,000 GW of power with an annual investment of more than $211.39 billion (190 billion) by 2030.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is stringent regulations on automobile manufacturing. Automakers concentrate on improvising transportation and mobility features of the vehicles due to stringent fuel economy regulations. Many manufacturers equip the traditional engine and powertrain with these advanced features due to the short time frame allocated. In addition to improving the powertrain performance, automobile manufacturers will have to take risks in product development.
For instance, in 2014, Ford replaced steel in its highly recognized and profitable F-series truck with aluminum leading to weight reduction and fuel efficiency.
Key vendors
- 3M
- AVERY DENNISON
- BASF
- Covestro
- Huntsman International
- PAR Group
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
- Market sizing 2017
- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
- Segmentation by application
- Comparison by application
- Global TPU films market by automotive - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Global TPU films market by furniture - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Global TPU films market by construction - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Global TPU films market by sports and leisure - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Global TPU films market by energy - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Global TPU films market by other applications - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity by application
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- TPU films market in APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- TPU films market in EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- TPU films market in Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
- Increasing use of thermoplastics in the aerospace industry
- Use of bio-based raw materials for manufacturing TPU films
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
PART 15: APPENDIX
