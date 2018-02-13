MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 02/13/18 -- Goodfood Market Corp. ("Goodfood" or the "Company") (TSX: FOOD) announced today that Philippe Adam will be joining the Goodfood team as the Company's new Chief Financial Officer effective March 23, 2018. Going forward, as President and Chief Operating Officer, Neil Cuggy will focus on executing the Company's operational, strategic and growth plan.

"We are thrilled to welcome Philippe as our new CFO", said Jonathan Ferrari, Chief Executive Officer of Goodfood. "He brings with him corporate finance and accounting experience in addition to business acumen. He is a strong addition to the Goodfood management team".

Philippe has over 15 years of experience in corporate finance, accounting and operations. He has been a principal at Champlain Financial Corporation, a Canadian private equity firm, since 2013 where he led many buyout transactions and acted as a board member of several portfolio companies. From 2013 to 2016, he was the CFO of Garda Background Screening Solutions, a leading pre-employment screening services company that was sold to a strategic buyer in 2016. Phillipe was an investment banker with National Bank Financial and was as a director in their corporate financing group, covering both public and private companies. Prior to that, he worked for several years at Deloitte LLP and at a Canadian investment fund. He has been involved in a wide variety of strategic matters over the years including mergers and acquisitions, cross border transactions and debt and equity financings.

Philippe earned a Bachelor of commerce degree from Laval University and a Graduate Diploma in Accountancy from HEC. He is a member of the Canadian institute of Chartered Accountants (CA) and has the Chartered Business Valuator (CBV) designation, for which he was the Canadian gold medallist in 2009.

About Goodfood

Goodfood is Canada's leading meal kit company, delivering fresh ingredients that make it easy for subscribers to prepare delicious meals at home every week. Goodfood's objective is to take the hassle out of cooking, leaving subscribers with the fun part - cooking, sharing with family and eating. Subscribers select their favorite recipes from a variety of original dishes online. The Company prepares a personalized box of fresh ingredients and delivers it to the subscriber's doorstep with easy step-by-step instructions. Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Goodfood had 45,000 active subscribers as of November 30, 2017. www.makegoodfood.ca

