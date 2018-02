The "Fleet Vehicle Leasing Market in France, Forecast to 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study details the size and the shape of the automobile market within the passenger vehicle (PV) and light commercial vehicle (LCV) segments, providing sales/parc data for the total market and the fleet and company car (true fleet) segments.

The company car (true fleet) market is discussed in detail, with a focus on the actual development and growth potential of financial lease, operating lease, and outright purchase. The analysis takes into account historic data, current market conditions, and insight and opinion from market participants, to deliver a 5-year outlook on growth opportunities (2016-2021).

In addition to market data (PV and LCV) for both new registrations and portfolio, the study details actual competitor data (portfolio) for the leading leasing providers in the country. Competitor data is available for both the leasing segments (operational and financial) for the base year 2016.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

Key Takeaways

Market Engineering Measurements-New Registration

Market Engineering Measurements-VIO

2. Research Scope and Definitions

Research Scope

Definitions

3. Fleet Vehicle Leasing Market Trends

Key Transformational Trends

Emerging Business Models

4. Market Analysis and Forecast-Fleet Vehicle Leasing Market

Total Market (PV and LCV)-New Registrations

Passenger Vehicles-New Registrations

Light Commercial Vehicles-New Registrations

Total Market (PV and LCV)-Portfolio

Passenger Vehicles-Portfolio

Light Commercial Vehicles-Portfolio

PV Company Car Market-New Registrations

LCV Company Car Market-New Registrations

PV Company Car Market-Portfolio

LCV Company Car Market-Portfolio

Private Lease versus Retail Volume-Sales

5. Market Share and Competitive Analysis-Fleet Vehicle Leasing Market

Competitor Landscape-Operational Lease

Competitor Landscape-Financial Lease

6. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action

Growth Opportunity-Growing Sectors and Demand Generation

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

7. Key Conclusions and Future Outlook

Key Conclusions and Future Outlook

Fleet Vehicle Leasing Program

