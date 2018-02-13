Net asset value (NAV) of Baltic Horizon Fund (the Fund) unit as of end of January 2018 amounted to 1.3691 EUR per unit. Compared to December 2017, NAV increased by 0,77% due to operating performance of the portfolio but given the EUR 1.78 million quarterly cash distribution declared on 31 January 2018, the end of January NAV decreased overall by -0,89%.



Additional information:



Tarmo Karotam Baltic Horizon Fund manager E-mail tarmo.karotam@nh-cap.com www.baltichorizon.com



The Fund is a registered contractual public closed-end real estate fund that is managed by Alternative Investment Fund Manager license holder Northern Horizon Capital AS. Both the Fund and the Management Company are supervised by the Estonian Financial Supervision Authority.



Distribution: GlobeNewswire, Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Stockholm, www.baltichorizon.com