SAN JOSE, CA--(Marketwired - February 13, 2018) - Practical implementation of deep learning technology demands extreme performance, low power and efficient access to massive amounts of data. Advanced application-specific integrated circuits (ASICs) play a critical role in the path to production for innovations that involve deep learning. In fact, many AI-related applications cannot be realized without the performance and security that a custom chip provides.

Moreover, an implementation platform is needed that supports high-bandwidth memory (HBM2), 2.5D system-in-package (SiP) design and implementation, HBM2 controllers, HBM2 PHY and memory IP designed for deep learning, all supporting 14nm and 7nm FinFET process nodes that address the challenges of deep learning.

Please join Samsung Electronics, Amkor Technology, eSilicon Corporation and Northwest Logic as we explore a complete implementation platform for deep learning ASICs.

There is no charge to attend this deep learning seminar and networking event. However, advance registration is required.

Wednesday, March 14, 2018

3:30PM - 7:30PM

Computer History Museum

Mountain View, California

More information

Registration

Presentation Focuses

Samsung Electronics: HBM2 memory solutions

Amkor: Advanced packaging solutions

eSilicon: ASIC/2.5D design and enabling 7/14nm IP platforms (HBM2 PHY, SerDes, TCAM, custom memories)

Northwest Logic: HBM controller

A networking reception (wine, beer, light food and "lucky draw" prizes) will follow the presentations.

About Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Samsung inspires the world and shapes the future with transformative ideas and technologies. The company is redefining the worlds of TVs, smartphones, wearable devices, tablets, digital appliances, network systems, and memory, system LSI and Foundry. For the latest news, please visit the Samsung Newsroom at http://news.samsung.com

About Amkor Technology, Inc.

Amkor Technology, Inc. is one of the world's largest providers of outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Founded in 1968, Amkor pioneered the outsourcing of IC packaging and test, and is now a strategic manufacturing partner for more than 250 of the world's leading semiconductor companies, foundries and electronics OEMs. Amkor's operating base includes 10 million square feet of floor space, with production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices located in key electronics manufacturing regions in Asia, Europe and the U.S.

About eSilicon

eSilicon is an independent provider of complex FinFET-class ASIC design, custom IP and advanced 2.5D packaging solutions. Our ASIC+IP synergies include complete, 2.5D/HBM2 and TCAM platforms for FinFET technology at 14/16/7nm as well as SerDes, specialized memory compilers and I/O libraries. Supported by patented knowledge base and optimization technology, eSilicon delivers a transparent, collaborative, flexible customer experience to serve the high-bandwidth networking, high-performance computing, artificial intelligence (AI) and 5G infrastructure markets.

About Northwest Logic

Northwest Logic, founded in 1995 and located in Beaverton, Oregon, provides high-performance, silicon-proven, easy-to-use IP cores including high-performance PCI Express Solution (PCI Express 4.0/3.0/2.1/1.1 cores, DMA cores and drivers), Memory Interface Solution (HBM2, DDR4/3, LPDDR4/3, MRAM), and MIPI Solution (CSI-2, DSI-2, DSI). These solutions support a full range of platforms including ASICs, Structured ASICs and FPGAs.

eSilicon is a registered trademark, and the eSilicon logo is a trademark, of eSilicon Corporation. Other trademarks are the property of their respective owners, and are hereby recognized and acknowledged.

