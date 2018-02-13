Global Collagen Market Report 2018-2022 - Increasing Demand for Kosher and Halal-Certified Products

DUBLIN, Jan. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The global collagen market to grow at a CAGR of 7.63% during the period 2018-2022.
Global Collagen Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is Demand for collagen peptide in nutrition-based products. Collagen peptide is extensively used in the nutrition-based food industry due to its high protein content. Collagen peptide consists of many amino acids, which are the building blocks of proteins. It helps in reducing health-related risks such as osteoporosis, juvenile blindness, rheumatoid arthritis, and cancer.
Collagen peptide is commonly used in various nutritional products such as protein drinks, protein powders, protein energy bars, nutritional supplements, anti-inflammation supplements, and joint cartilage supplements because of the high concentration of amino acid in it.
Key vendors
- GELITA
- JBS
- Nitta Gelatin India
- Tessenderlo
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
- Market sizing 2017
- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY SOURCE
- Bovine - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Porcine - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Poultry - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Marine - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Others - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
- Increasing demand for kosher- and halal-certified products
- Growing awareness of consumers regarding a healthy lifestyle
- The use of collagen peptide as a remedy for osteoarthritis
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
PART 15: APPENDIX
