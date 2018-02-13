Global Collagen Market Report 2018-2022 - Increasing Demand for Kosher and Halal-Certified Products

DUBLIN, Jan. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Collagen Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global collagen market to grow at a CAGR of 7.63% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Collagen Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is Demand for collagen peptide in nutrition-based products. Collagen peptide is extensively used in the nutrition-based food industry due to its high protein content. Collagen peptide consists of many amino acids, which are the building blocks of proteins. It helps in reducing health-related risks such as osteoporosis, juvenile blindness, rheumatoid arthritis, and cancer.

Collagen peptide is commonly used in various nutritional products such as protein drinks, protein powders, protein energy bars, nutritional supplements, anti-inflammation supplements, and joint cartilage supplements because of the high concentration of amino acid in it.



Key vendors

GELITA

JBS

Nitta Gelatin India

Tessenderlo

Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING



Market sizing 2017

Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS



PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY SOURCE

Bovine - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Porcine - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Poultry - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Marine - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Others - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

Increasing demand for kosher- and halal-certified products

Growing awareness of consumers regarding a healthy lifestyle

The use of collagen peptide as a remedy for osteoarthritis

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE



PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

PART 15: APPENDIX



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/b6h232/global_collagen?w=5





Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716