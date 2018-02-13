5 Companies Riding the Blockchain Wave

LONDON, February 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

FN Media Group Presents Safehaven.com News Commentary

Blockchain can eventually affect every industry in the world--and make no mistake about it. Even if hyper-volatile cryptocurrencies are dipping and diving, the overall gains for many are thousand percentage points, and new multi-millionaires are being minted left and right. Blockchain is its backbone-but it's so much more than cryptocurrency. It is a technology that will up-end every single industry on the planet. Included in today's commentary: Overstock.com, Inc. (NYSE:OSTK), NVIDIA Corporation (NYSE:NVDA), International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM), Innovation Shares NextGen Proto (NYSE:KOIN), Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE:KODK).

And sometimes all it takes to revive a dead dinosaur of a company right now is a whisper of blockchain involvement.

Overstock has seen share prices jump over 300 percent in 12 months on a strategy shift to blockchain

Kodak shares tripled in a day on the announcement of KodakCoin, and few of us even realized Kodak was still around

MoneyGram bust through the gates by announcing a partnership with Ripple cryptocurrency to ease transactions.

It's real. We are moving toward a cashless society. But the reality check gets even more exciting when we realize that if we think beyond the box of cryptocurrency, blockchain is reinventing the way we do EVERYTHING. From shipping and finance, to food packaging, gaming and healthcare. Absolutely everything.

But the sheer size of the potential here poses an equally sizable problem for investors: How to get in on it without losing your shirt?

Here are 5 stocks that could make it easy for investors to test the stormy blockchain sea:

#1 Overstock (NYSE:OSTK)

Overstock has been the undeniable blockchain business leader, and its stock has been climbing all year, with few setbacks.

There's constant news flow here, and it's being helped along by Overstock's fintech subsidiary, tZero, which just announced the purchase of a 24 percent stake in StockCross Financial Services, Inc. tZero is on the prowl to aggregate all components of its trading, clearing and settlement platform. It's looking to buy, build or partner, so the news flow is brilliant.

It's a definite blockchain bull, but it's been completely reasonable and rational. That's what makes it one of the safest bets on blockchain. It's investing in companies on the cutting edge of development in the blockchain space, and its stock price shows that it's not scaring anyone away.

At this point, while everyone has always thought of Overstock as just an internet merchant, it's time to start viewing this as a blockchain business. They've got their own cryptocurrency exchange, and the stock has gained 316 percent in the past 12 months.

#2 Global Blockchain Technologies (BLOC; BLKCF)

How about this for a small, $64-million market cap company sitting on an ethereal goldmine?

Anyone who missed the first crypto boat and is dying to get in on the most exciting market sector of our time is now wondering how, and this is easiest way:

BLOC is a publicly traded blockchain "private equity fund" and "incubator" that you can get in on through your online brokerage account.

Even better: The company is a blockchain mastermind. It's the brainchild of the same man who co-created Ethereum, Steven Nerayoff.

Ethereum has gained over 357,000 percent since its launch, with Nerayoff as its advisor. He was also a senior advisor to the Lisk Cryptocurrency project which now has a market cap of over 3 billion dollars.

Not only are they investing in crypto projects (as one expects a hedge fund to)...

But they are also incubating handpicked blockchain companies.

The best part...

You don't need to know anything about Bitcoin... blockchain... or have your own crypto investing system...

Because you can add Global Blockchain to your portfolio with just a few clicks, and let the only publicly traded crypto investment team do the work for you.

Global Blockchain has put together a core team that aims to be "incubating" 6-12 new digital currencies every year. This means that Global Blockchain will be providing the funding for these new currencies in return for an equity stake.

BLOC's strategy is multi-pronged and aside from giving us an easy way to get in on the biggest market ever, this is its key attraction.

It gives you exposure not only to the top trading tokens, but also early-in, exclusive access to the tokens that are expected to trade in the future. It covers large-cap, small-cap and pre-ICO/ICO tokens all at the same time.

Average gains of top tokens like Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple (among others) is mind-blowing.

And beyond this, there is huge potential for growth. These are the precisely the types of tokens Global Blockchain is targeting, but exposure gets even better through BLOC's access to pre-ICO (initial coin offering) and ICO tokens.

ICOs are sort of the "wild west" of the cryptocurrency world. There's not much transparency or regulation, so many of them are illegal scams. Those that aren't stand to be huge returners, and Global Blockchain has the experience to know the difference. After all, they are ICO masters with Ethereum and others to back them up.

There's still more: BLOC is also building a portfolio of startups focused on blockchain-based services. That means acquiring ... and tokenizing software that could further benefit blockchain. It even invested in Kodak One, and the price of Kodak jumped a whopping 321 percent after it announced a crypto-currency deal. The Kodak ICO is expected at the end of this month and with BLOC's huge stake this is definitely one to watch.

And then there's their partnership with Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) and its tZero subsidiary.

Blockchain-and its rewards-are only limited by the imagination, and BLOC has plenty of imagination. We expect news to flow by hard and fast as they add new, exclusive projects.

#3 Nvidia (NYSE:NVDA)

Didn't think NVDA was a blockchain company? Well, it's not ... and it is. When you pick it apart, it's one of the backbones: NVDA makes semiconductors to power cryptocurrency mining.

NVDA is a major climber this year, and a long-time favorite when we talk about anything from artificial intelligence to blockchain.

When stock prices go on a run for too long, the knee-jerk reaction can be a pullback out of fear that it's just too much of a good thing. We think this is a mistake when it comes to NVDA. This company is involved heavily in everything from autonomous vehicles, graphic processing, central processing units, computer gaming and blockchain ... It's cornering tech on every level, and we think it's only at the beginning of its run.

#5 International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM)

IBM stock isn't doing great right now, despite a solid earnings call on 18 January. Stock is down around 4 percent over the past week.

IBM reported Q4 adjusted diluted earnings per share of $5.18 on revenues of $22.54 billion. This is up from the same period a year ago, which recorded EPS of $5.01 on revenues of $21.77 billion. Figures were also up for the full year and slightly exceeded analyst estimates.

So, IBM strengthened its position as the leading enterprise cloud provider and established itself as a blockchain leader for business.

Still, stocks are down. Why? Because no one is yet convinced about the blockchain move, and this is a mistake.

What they don't like are IBM's declining business signings and declining backlog, so they don't see the profit margins improving.

But they're stuck in the past when they should be focusing on the future, and the future is blockchain.

Right now, is a great time to buy IBM in our opinion. Buy on the dip, hold for the long term and ride the blockchain.

What we're looking at is IBM's deal with shipping giant Maersk to form a new company to commercialize blockchain technology. IBM would hold 49 percent in this venture, which still doesn't have a name. It would help shippers, ports, customs offices, banks and other global supply chain stakeholders track freight and turn paperwork into digital records. This is huge, and no one's caught on yet.

#5 Blockchain ETFs

Another safer way to get in on blockchain is through three ETFS that seek out real ties to blockchain. What we like about this is the flexibility because they can couple small blockchain companies with something like IBM, which Wall Street would relegate only to IT, not blockchain. This gives us a wide diversity for getting in on blockchain, and something that might not have startling returns, but is safer for the cautious investor.

Innovation Shares NextGen Protocol ETF(NYSE:KOIN) picks stocks using a quant model, tracking companies and putting them in a proprietary index (Blockchain Innovators Index). Most companies are U.S. based, but Chinese companies feature as well (11 percent). They hold Visa and Mastercard in the Top 10 because they've started blockchain payments. It just started trading on the NYSE.



Reality Shares Nasdaq NextGen Economy (BLCN) ETF owns companies like HIVE Blockchain Technologies, Japanese SBI investment bank, IBM and Overstock.

Honorable Mention

Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE:KODK): Announcing KodakCoin, this company was brought back from the dead with a triple increase in stock on the day of the announcement.

By. Meredith Taylor

