Make an appointment to visit MACOM at Meeting Room CC 8.15 and learn about our wireless infrastructure solutions

New GaN-on-Silicon solutions enabling 4G and next-gen 5G applications

MACOM Technology Solutions Inc. ("MACOM"), will attend Mobile World Congress 2018, February 26th March 1st at the Fira Gran Via in Barcelona, Spain, Hall 8.1 Meeting Room CC 8.15.

MACOM is enabling the next generation of Wireless Connectivity. With a portfolio spanning RF power, millimeterwave components and optical semiconductors, MACOM is helping carriers solve their traffic growth challenges.

Only MACOM is providing the requisite wideband performance, multiband operation, spectral efficiency and low latency required for the next generation of wireless deployments. To help carriers meet this explosive traffic demand for 4G LTE and beyond toward 5G, MACOM offers highly efficient and broadband RF Power, millimeterwave wireless backhaul, optical semiconductor components for backhaul and front haul, and industry leading GaN-on-Silicon to enable reductions in size, weight and power of demanding 4G LTE and 5G applications.

To make an appointment to meet with MACOM's team of experts and learn more about our broad product and technology portfolio, please contact your local sales representative.

Show Information:

Fira Gran Via, Barcelona

07:30 22:00 February 26

07:30 22:00 February 27

07:30 22:00 February 28

07:30 16:00 March 1

Additional Information and Resources:

For more information about Mobile World Congress: https://www.mobileworldcongress.com/

