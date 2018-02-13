The "Fleet Vehicle Leasing Market in Russia, Forecast to 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering
This study details market size across the passenger vehicle (PV) and the light commercial vehicle (LCV) segments and provides sales/parc data for the total market and the fleet and company car (true fleet) segments.
The company car segment is discussed in detail, with a focus on the actual development and the growth potential of financial lease, operational lease, and outright purchase. The analysis takes into account historic data and current market conditions, and insight and opinion from market participants, to deliver a 5-year outlook on growth opportunities (2016-2021).
In addition to market data (PV and LCV) for both new registrations and portfolio, the study details actual competitor data (portfolio) for the leading leasing providers in the country. Competitor data is available for both leasing segments (operational and financial) for the base year 2016.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- Key Takeaways
- Market Engineering Measurements-New Registration
- Market Engineering Measurements-VIO
2. Research Scope and Definitions
- Research Scope
- Definitions
3. Fleet Vehicle Leasing Market Trends
- Key Transformational Trends
- Emerging Business Models
4. Market Analysis and Forecast-Fleet Vehicle Leasing Market
- Total Market (PV and LCV)-New Registrations
- Passenger Vehicles-New Registrations
- Light Commercial Vehicles-New Registrations
- Total Market (PV and LCV)-Portfolio
- Passenger Vehicles-Portfolio
- Light Commercial Vehicles-Portfolio
- PV Company Car Market-New Registrations
- LCV Company Car Market-New Registrations
- PV Company Car Market-Portfolio
- LCV Company Car Market-Portfolio
- Private Lease versus Retail Volume-Sales
5. Market Share and Competitive Analysis-Fleet Vehicle Leasing Market
- Competitor Landscape-Operational Lease
- Competitor Landscape-Financial Lease
6. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action
- Growth Opportunity-Growing Sectors and Demand Generation
- Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth
7. Key Conclusions and Future Outlook
- Key Conclusions and Future Outlook
- Fleet Vehicle Leasing Program-How Can we Help?
- Legal Disclaimer
8. Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/5x3fl9/fleet_vehicle?w=4
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180213005859/en/
Contacts:
ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Related Topics: Car Fleet