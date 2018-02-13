London's top-flight index was hovering around the flat line by midday on Tuesday, even as the pound rallied after inflation came in higher than expected for January, increasing expectations that the Bank of England will hike interest rates in the spring. The FTSE 100 was steady at 7,175.14, while the pound was up 0.5% against the dollar at 1.3909 and 0.1% firmer versus the euro at 1.1264. Data released earlier by the Office for National Statistics showed January's consumer price index was 3.0% ...

