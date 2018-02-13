Chemicals business Itaconix saw revenues double in its recently wrapped up trading year, but still failed to turn a profit of any sort. Itaconix' revenue jumped to £600,000 in the twelve months leading to 31 December from £300,000 last time, however, the firm posted a static operating loss of £5.2m. While sales were up sharply on the previous year, they were lower than anticipated, with the company impairing the £6.1m of goodwill associated with the acquisition of Itaconix Corporation that ...

