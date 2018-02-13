AIM-quoted oil and gas exploration firm Mayan Energy has initiated production at the Gilbreath #19 well at Forest Hill Field in Texas, collecting 55 barrels of oil during the first 24 hours of operation. In addition, Mayan announced the successful completion of its workover programme of the field's Collins Well, the third of an intended eight well workover programme to be carried out at Forest Hill as the group targeted 35-50 barrels of oil per day from each well. Oil sales from Gilbreath #15 ...

