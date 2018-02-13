Press Kit Materials are Available at: http://www.tradeshownews.com/events/mobile-world-congress-2018/comtech/
|Company:
|Comtech Telecommunications Corp.
|Booth/Stand:
|
8.1D21
|Event:
| Mobile World Congress 2018
Feb 26 Mar 1, 2018
Barcelona, ES
|Web:
|
http://www.telecomsys.com
About Comtech Telecommunications Corp.
Comtech (Nasdaq CMTL) is a leading provider of mobile and IoT technologies and solves some of today's toughest communication challenges. The company innovates solutions for indoor and outdoor precise device location, messaging, satellite systems, and cyber security. Around the globe, government agencies, mobile network operators, chip manufacturers, logistics solution providers, and auto manufacturers rely on Comtech Telecommunications Corp. to make Connections that Matter.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180213005401/en/
Contacts:
Company Contact
DeAnn Baker
410-280-1021
DeAnn.Baker@comtechtel.com
or
PR Contact
Kyle Loomis
949-613-1802
kloomis@globalresultspr.com