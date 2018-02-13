As more customers migrate workloads to Azure, customers now have an easy way to protect their data in the cloud that includes replication and classification capabilities

Veritas Technologies, a leader in multi-cloud data management, today announced CloudPoint 2.0, a powerful snapshot management and orchestration technology that uses Microsoft Azure native snapshots. By adding extensive data protection capabilities, it gives customers all new ways to easily replicate, search and classify their data.

Seamlessly integrated with Azure, CloudPoint 2.0 is simple to deploy, easy-to-scale and cost-effective to run. Built from the ground up for multi-cloud environments, the solution is highly flexible and supports a wide-array of next-generation cloud-based workloads.

This latest integration with Azure builds on a strategic partnership between Microsoft and Veritas created in 2017. Veritas previously announced 360 data management capabilities that are focused on helping customers extract more value from their data.

Cloud-integrated Snapshot Technology Provides Comprehensive Data Protection

With an easy-to-use, self-service dashboard, CloudPoint 2.0 unlocks opportunities for customers to utilize cloud-native snapshot technology for much more than just backup and recovery. Key benefits include:

Finding data with ease: CloudPoint 2.0 includes extensive cataloging capabilities that enable granular recovery of data. Customers can use the snapshotting technology to find specific pieces of information and restore it in seconds-right down to a single file.

"As highlighted in our recent Truth in Cloud study, protecting data in the cloud is the customer's responsibility," said Mike Palmer, executive vice president and chief product officer, Veritas. "We are delighted to continue advancing our strategic partnership with Microsoft by providing our joint customers with this end-to-end snapshot management and orchestration technology that is flexible, easy-to-deploy, simple-to-use and offers customers data protection that is natively built for the cloud."

Tad Brockway, general manager, Microsoft Azure Storage at Microsoft Corp., added, "As more organizations take advantage of the flexibility and agility provided by Azure, they also need an enterprise-grade snapshotting solution that helps ensure their data is protected in the cloud. Veritas CloudPoint 2.0 seamlessly integrated with Azure helps address this requirement."

CloudPoint 2.0 is available globally through Veritas and its worldwide channel partners, with one freemium tier and two pricing tiers based on an annual subscription model, and can easily be deployed into Azure environments directly from the Azure Marketplace. CloudPoint 2.0 is part of the Veritas Technology Ecosystem program (VTE). Through this program, partners can certify their solutions on CloudPoint and attract customers moving to the cloud. For more information about VTE, please click on the PartnerNet tab here. For more information about Veritas CloudPoint 2.0, please visit here.

